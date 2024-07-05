DOJ officials reportedly readying fraud charge against Boeing

Boeing (BA) may be confronting fresh legal hurdles as reports suggest the Justice Department is considering charging the aerospace manufacturing giant with fraud over fatal planes from years prior. This potential development adds to the company's ongoing legal challenges, which have primarily stemmed from safety concerns within its production process for its premier jet lines.

I thought of a good piece, kind of framing this story in which they said, Listen, Boeing has to either plead guilty or argue at trial why it's innocent of a crime and already said it committed.

Um, it doesn't sound like great options.

I mean, either way, you play, you plead guilty.

Of course.

That's another hit to a company that's already taken a big reputational hit and sounds like it would be fine.

There would be an IND independent, independent compliance monitor.

Um, not what any company, by the way, of course, wants to deal with.

But as the Journal notes, you know, that likely would put an end to the criminal liability.

On the other hand, you could fight it.

You could go to trial of course, trial.

Who knows what happens?

I think they just settle, and we got some pretty good estimates in the ballpark for what That could mean, um, so, first of all, here's the theoretical maximum securities fraud exposures $28 billion.

28 billion.

But they're probably not going to come anywhere close to that.

Um, because it's a settlement.

People settle the settlement value.

This is Bloomberg and tell could be closer to 600 to 700 million.

That's Bloomberg intelligence, you know.

So Boeing violated a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

If this were a person, I would think they're facing jail time.

But maybe this is just another 600 to 700 million may not sound like a slap on the wrist, but when you consider the totality of the situation, at least in my mind, it seems low.

Yeah, we'll see how it plays out.