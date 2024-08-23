DOJ accuses RealPage of enabling rent-price collusion

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is suing the real estate software company RealPage on Friday, alleging the company enabled price-fixing that drove up rent prices.

Asking for a Trend host Julie Hyman reports on this story and the statements out from Justice Department officials.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking for a Trend.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

The justice department suing property management software firm Real Page today accusing the company of helping illegally drive up rent prices.

The lawsuit alleges that Real Page software used nonpublic data to train and suggest higher rent prices helping landlords artificially inflate prices.

Everybody knows the rent is too damn high.

And we allege this is one of the reasons why when uh companies uh and in this case, landlords um uh use a software tool to facilitate uh cooper operation with respect to rents.

They violate the antitrust laws.

They make rents higher than they would otherwise be and they prevent rents from going down, make no mistake.

Training a machine to break the law is still breaking the law.

Price coordinations using A I is still price coordinations and monopolization advanced by an algorithm is still monopolization.

In a statement Real Page said the justice department's claims were devoid of merit and will do nothing to make housing more affordable.