Does politics ever influence Fed's decision-making?

There was a lot of talk from Federal Reserve members from the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. One of the questions that keeps arising is about how politics may influence the Fed. Former Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Yahoo Finance that "politics does not enter" the Fed's meeting room.

Serpa Pinto Advisory Founder Jon Hilsenrath says, "Politics, and in particular former President Donald Trump because he's been so critical of the Fed, is kind of like Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. You don't say the name and you don't speak it out loud. Especially in policy meetings, because officials know that these transcripts are going to be made public within five years. So you don't talk about politics... but it's also kind of hard to ignore."

He follows that up with: "I think that the Fed started the year hoping it could get through the end of the year without really making much noise or doing anything, and the data have driven it to where they think now is the time to cut rates, and they're going to do it regardless of the politics."

Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's full speech here.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking for a Trend.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Uh John, I also want to ask you about politics.

You know, every fed governor we talked to says, you know, we, we um heard from Loretta Master, for example, former Fed governor today and she said politics does not enter that FO MC meeting room.

Is that disingenuous or do you, do you think that that is indeed the case?

You know, I like, I think politics uh and in particular, former president Donald Trump because he's been so critical of the Fed is kind of like Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

You don't say the name uh A and you don't speak it out loud, you know, especially in policy meetings because officials know that these transcripts are gonna be made public uh within five years.

Story continues

So you don't talk about politics and I think it, but, but it's also kind of hard to ignore.

Um I think that the Fed is in it.

I think that the Feds started the year hoping it could get through the end of the year without really making much noise or doing anything.

And the data have driven it to where they think now is the time to cut rates and, and they're gonna do it regardless of the politics.

I think the situation that they've driven themselves into and that the economy has driven them into is that they're damned if they do and they're damned if they don't.

Right.

So, if they don't cut rates in September, they're gonna have Democrats.

And we've already seen some on the hill like Senator Elizabeth Warren saying you're too late.

Uh, you should have been doing this a long time ago.

You're hurting the economy and that's gonna hurt Democrats.

If they go ahead and cut rates, then you're gonna have uh Donald Trump and Republicans saying you're interfering with the election.

You shouldn't be doing anything until after the election, I think because they're because of this kind of two sided risk for them.

They're in a position where they just, they, they really do have to follow the data and do what they think is right.

I think in their heart of hearts and if you look at their forecast, say a year ago, they were kind of hoping that they would get through election season and not be a story, but they are, they can't control that.

Yes.

And if they didn't cut at this point, they would have a lot more than the Democrats that would be breathing down their neck.

I think market participants would be very disappointed to say the least, John, it's, there would be quite a number of unhappy bonds.

Yes, there would for sure, John.

It's always great to get some time with.

You, really appreciate it.