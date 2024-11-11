What does a full red sweep mean for Trump and Republicans?

Markets (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are pricing in a complete red sweep with the Republican Party controlling the White House, Senate, and the House. The final results of the House race are yet to be determined. Yahoo Finance's Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul joins Seana Smith and Madison Mills on Catalysts to break down the latest on House race, what 218 Republican seats means for President-elect Trump, and his first 100 days.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.