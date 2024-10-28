DJT stock soars after Trump rally, Ford earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance

A wave of companies are set to report earnings after the market close Monday. Ford Motor Company, Waste Management, VF Corporation, Camping World Holdings, and Amkor Technology will all release their quarterly results.

One stock in focus on Wall Street is Trump Media & Technology. Shares are moving higher after former President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, with investors betting on the stock surging if he wins the 2024 race.

Yahoo Finance trending tickers include GameStop (GME), NIO (NIO), and SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN).

Key guests include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategist

3:35 p.m. ET - Andrew Boone, JPM Securities Managing Director & Equity Research Analyst

4:15 p.m. ET - Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings Autos Managing Director

4:35 p.m. ET - Ben Bajarin, Creative Strategies CEO