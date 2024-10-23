DJT stock extends gains despite workplace concerns: Report

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT, DJTWW) have continued to rise, climbing 12% over the past two trading sessions. The surge appears to be driven by increasing investor speculation that Donald Trump could win the US presidential election in November.

According to a New York Times report, this comes as the company's employees complain of workplace concerns and mismanagement.

Catalysts Co-Hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills break down the details.

Now turning to Trump Media and Technology group ticker symbol DJ T the stock continuing a recent rally in today's session.

Now more than 12% in just two days shares often trade as a proxy for Trump's chances of victory in November.

The company's share price has surged in the past month amid tightening polls and betting odds tilting in favor of Trump.

But according to a New York Times report, employees have lodged complaints about hiring and management and practices at the parent company of Truth Social that reported dysfunction having little effect on the company's stock here.

Just to run through some of that reporting.

The New York Times viewed a letter from a group of employees that were described as a whistleblower complaint.

Those companies specifically calling out Devin Nunez and his leadership saying that he was overly reliant on foreign contract workers and was mismanaging the company not visiting the company's headquarters in Sarasota, Florida frequently.

And and also that, that reliance on foreign workers flew in the face of Trump's America first principles.

So that share that letter was viewed first by propublica and then by the New York Times.

But interesting to see that it's clearly not having an impact on the stock price here, Sean, it's not having an impact on the stock.

And I think that just tells us so much of what you and I have talked about so many times, times and time again, just in terms of the fact that this stock is not one that trades on fundamentals, right?

We certainly have seen this return in terms of the optimism surrounding DJ T as some of those betting markets have projected higher odds for former President Trump to win the election next month.

But again, take into account, Trump media lost 16.4 million over the second quarter.

True social is still a very small player in the social media market.

So all things considered when you take a look at the fundamentals, clearly, it's not a trade that you could make a lot of sense around right now.