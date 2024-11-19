DJT pulls back from rally driven by reported talks with Bakkt

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT, DJTWW) is reportedly in talks to acquire Bakkt Holdings (BKKT, BKKT-WT), a cryptocurrency trading platform, according to a Financial Times report. Trump Media shares are now pulling back from the news-driven rally, while Bakkt stock experiences extended gains.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.