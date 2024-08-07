Disney tops estimates, Super Micro computer sinks: Yahoo Finance

Disney shares are on the move this morning after the media giant posted fiscal third-quarter earnings that topped estimates. The company's streaming business, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, reported its first profit. The major indicies (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are trading in positive territory after breaking a three-day losing streak. Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares are plummeting after missing second quarter earnings estimates. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split planned for October. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Airbnb (ABNB), Novo Nordisk (NOVO), and Upstart Holdings (UPST).

9:20 a.m. ET Karsten Munk Knudsen, Novo Nordisk CFO

9:45 a.m. ET Hugh Johnston, Disney CFO

10:10 a.m. ET Venu Krishna, Barclays Head of US Equity Strategy

10:50 a.m. ET Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs Global Chief Equity Strategist

11:10 a.m. ET Jeremy Andrus, Traeger Grills CEO