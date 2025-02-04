Disney earnings: Theme parks, streaming in focus for Q1 results

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is set to announce its fiscal first quarter earnings before markets open on Wednesday. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down investor expectations, highlighting the performance forecasts for Disney's theme parks and streaming services.

Current revenue expectations stand at $24.57 billion, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) expected to reach $1.42 a share for the quarter.

This post was written by Angel Smith