Disney earnings, CPI, Yahoo Finance Invest: What To Watch

Entertainment and streaming giant Disney (DIS) will release its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday, November 14. Other notable companies sharing their performances this quarter include Home Depot (HD), FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), and AstraZeneca (AZN).

On the economics front, October's CPI (Consumer Price Index) is due out on Wednesday, November 13, followed by PPI (Producer Price Index) on Thursday and retail sales data on Friday, November 15.

The bond market (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) is closed this Monday for Veterans, while the stock market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) stays open.

Yahoo Finance will be hosting its annual Invest conference this Tuesday, November 12, airing interviews with top executives across industries all day.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan