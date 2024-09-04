Discount retailers are losing market share to big box stores

Big retail players Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) both reported earnings on Wednesday, giving more insight into the current consumer landscape. In the earnings release, Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling attributed the discount retailer's performance to "immense pressures from a challenging macro environment."

LSEG Director of Consumer Research Jharonne Martis joins Catalysts to give insight into the current state of the consumer and what it signals for the broader retail landscape.

"The consumer is definitely very value-oriented and that's the most critical thing for them, and it's not just the low-end consumer. What we saw with today's numbers, also the middle-class consumer, they're thinking twice about any expenditures over $1,000 and even thinking twice about now opening up more credit or financing anything that's a big purchase," Martis says.

Martis notes that dollar stores Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar General (DG) "have all lost market share also to the big box retailers like Walmart (WMT)."

"So in the past, it used to be that consumers used to go into a Walmart and they only stuck to those groceries, primarily groceries But, now, since the pandemic, Walmart has gained more customers, they've increased their selection to those everyday low price items," Martis explains. "So as a result, these new customers that are coming now to Walmart are not just only buying groceries, but then they're also picking up these discretionary items and therefore the dollar stores are losing those market shares."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Investors this morning getting a check up on the state of the consumer from a round of retail earnings.

Dick's sporting goods raised its earnings forecast, though not as much as the street was hoping.

While Dollar tree, they slash their sales forecast, citing a challenging macro environment.

Story continues

Joining us now we've got Jerome Marti, who is the LSEG director of consumer research.

Great to have you here on set with us.

So as we're parsing through even more retail earnings, I mean really kicked off last week, week prior at the tail end.

What are you kind of gathering about?

Where the consumer is leaning into to try and offset inflation to the best ability here?

Well, it's good to be here, Brad.

The consumer is definitely very value oriented, and that's the most critical thing for them.

And it's not just the low end consumer what we saw with today's numbers.

Also the middle class consumer.

They're thinking twice about any expenditures over $1000 and even thinking twice about now opening, you know, opening up more credit or financing anything that's a big purchase as well.

We're also seeing that Omni Channel is very key for them, the consumer is all about instant gratification, and today Dick Sporting goods also beat on the premises.

That part of their strategy was to have a very good, strong Omni Channel presence, which is in line with what we've seen with the other retailers as well.

Help me understand this because I am hearing you say consumers are looking for value and we can see that in the likes of, say, a Wal Mart are names, for example, right.

But then you look at Dollar Tree Dollar General, but let's focus on dollar tree for today.

What am I misunderstanding?

Why is that not a beneficiary of some of these macro headwinds, Right?

So that particular consumer, the core consumer that makes less than 35,000 a year, is definitely being financially constrained the most.

On top of that, the dollar store in itself has some store specific issues and inventory.

But it's very important to note that a lot of the dollar stores, both dollar tree family dollar dollar general, have all lost market share also to the big box retailers like Walmart.

So in the past, it used to be that consumers used to go into a WalMart, and they only stuck to those groceries, primarily groceries.

But now, since the pandemic, WalMart has gained more customers.

They've increased their selection to those everyday low prices items.

So as a result, these new customers that are coming now to Wal Mart are not just only buying groceries, but then they are also picking up the discretionary items and therefore the dollar stores are losing those market shares.

Which company is best positioned to really navigate through this consumer value hacking environment that we have seen really play out right now?

That would be the big box retailers like Mart, Target, TJ, X and again.

That's because of the value proposition.

Old Navy was a big winner for back to school because those parents know those kids are gonna grow and those items are only gonna last a few months.

So why spend more money?

Right?

So all those companies that have the value propositions are the ones that are the big winners.

It seems like value proposition right now.

Another word for that, at least from the consumer perspective, is who's giving me them discounts?

Where are the biggest promotions taking?

But those promotions can also be profit pressures for retailers.

Right now, too.

How are they navigating and communicating to the street?

How much those promotional efforts are really going to be a near term headwind for financial performance.

So if you recall, uh, and during the second quarter, the monthly US retail sales was the strongest during the month of July, and this was primarily driven by Amazon prime theory, and then all the other retailers piggyback on that event.

So this is telling us that and and retailers are telling us that they're only opening up their wallets if they see a discount or promotion.

In a collaboration with centric market intelligence, we found out that the most amount of merchandise was on sale in July, which is why the consumers went out and shopping.

However, what has not changed is the average discount.

So, to your point, that average discount percentage is still below that 40% mark.

So it's more of an illusion.

Uh, consumers are just saying that more merchandise is on sale, but the discount offered on those uh, products is still below 40%.

Is the same discount that you will get any other time of the year.

Um so bamboozled.

Bamboozled?

Yes.

So therefore, margins are not being hit as much, um, at these retail stores.

And that's the similar trend that we're gonna see going into the holiday season.

A lot more merchandise on sale.

But the average discount less than 40.

So the 40% is the secret number.

Unless you're getting a 40% discount, you're really not getting a good discount.

So what does that tell us then?

About pricing power at retailers?

Are we starting to see the disinflation that the Federal Reserve would love to see in actual just headline prices coming down?

I think the numbers that we saw today are a key indicator that that's not the case or in general for the second quarter.

It's telling us that the consumer is very, very, extremely cautious, you know, where are they spending, whether it's the low end or and both the middle class consumers.

So no.

Yeah, no, it It's fascinating and a really good insight into not just what's going on amongst the retailers themselves and the stocks within the retail space, but also the macro environment.

J. I really appreciate you joining us.

Thank you so much again.

That was Jerome Martis LSEG, director of consumer research