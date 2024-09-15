The 'disconnect' consumers have towards food inflation

Food inflation is showing signs of moderating, however Americans remained crunched at the grocery stores. Why is that? Former USDA Economist and Cal Poly Professor of Agribusiness Richard Volpe joins Wealth! to break down this situation.

Volpe points out that while food price inflation has decreased, "nominal food prices have not come down." He identifies this as the primary source of confusion among consumers. Although overall inflation in the economy is declining, Volpe explains, "It would really be counter to the norm in the US and most developed economies to see actual nominal deflation, and that, I think, is the number one source of confusion, disconnect, and lingering frustration among many."

He does note, however, that there is some inflation relief in certain categories. These include fruits and vegetables, breads and cereals, baked goods, and some protein sources.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

High prices, essentially, especially on food has been a source of concern for consumers since the pandemic ended.

Now in the latest CP I print, we saw food prices moderating with groceries unchanged on a monthly basis and up just 9/10 of a percent year over year, still shoppers are feeling the pinch in the latest conference board Consumer Confidence survey they mentioned of prices and inflation topping right in responses.

So why is there such a disconnect between prices and how consumers feel?

Joining me now with more is Richard Volpe.

He is a former USDA economist and professor of agribusiness at California Polytech State University.

Great to have you here with us.

Uh You have been looking across the consumer realm and, and really trying to get a sense of the mindset right now where to your estimation and and from what you've been able to analyze is food inflation sitting at right now in this broader cycle, food price inflation is down.

Story continues

So we saw in 2021 and in 2022 we saw food prices increase at a clip that we haven't seen in the US since the 19 seventies.

And understandably that's been challenging for a lot of households, especially lower income, more price sensitive households.

But, but that rate of inflation has slowed uh in many cases, it's actually flat line, you know, for many food categories.

However, food prices, nominal food prices have not come down.

And you, you mentioned sort of in your lead up, you mentioned that disconnect and I think that's the number one source.

I think uh we see these headlines and they say food inflation cools CP I inflation cools.

That's good news for consumers.

And then consumers hope or expect that translation to seeing food prices coming down.

But that would, that would really be sort of counter to the norm in the US and in most developed economies to see actual nominal deflation.

And that I think is the number one source of sort of that confusion disconnect and lingering frustration among many where within the, the perhaps basket mix.

Would you expect prices to continue to decelerate or even decline and quicker than and relative to other parts of the basket?

Sure.

Yeah, we're seeing, we're, it's actually easier to talk about the places where we're still seeing challenges.

But in terms of inflation, we're seeing a lot of relief uh with uh fruits and vegetables and with a lot of uh central aisle foods, a lot of bakery goods, uh breads and cereals.

Uh There are still several uh you know, uh protein sources where we are seeing relief.

Uh But that said some of the biggest challenges which are, which are prominent in the minds of many consumers.

We're seeing food price inflation remaining strong for um for beef products, for pork products, uh for eggs.

And we're still seeing some challenges with those, the fats and oils, the butters and the margarines and the oil based foods there.

Um So those remain outliers and those are the areas, the few areas in this market where we do still see inflation even stronger than that historical average.