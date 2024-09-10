DirecTV, Disney dispute was 'inevitable': Analyst

DirecTV users are currently experiencing a blackout of ESPN, ABC, and several other channels due to an ongoing dispute with Disney (DIS) over pricing. Needham senior media & internet analyst Laura Martin joins Morning Brief to share her insights on the situation.

Martin states that in this scenario, "everybody loses," highlighting the "complementary" relationship between cable and streaming services. However, she notes that this conflict was "inevitable" given Disney's desire to increase prices and DirecTV's struggle with negative margins in its cable business.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Laura, I wanna switch gears here just a bit and talk about uh one of the big headlines has been affecting your coverage.

So when it comes to the Di Direct TV, Disney blackout, we talked about that a lot with Monday night football last night.

Now we had the presidential debate tonight and some viewers uh could be impacted.

I'm curious just from the backlash, what think that looks like?

Obviously, this isn't the first time we've seen this uh this type of uh standoff happening within the industry.

But what does that ultimately do?

Do you think just in terms of, I guess pushing more people to then likely opt no longer for cable and go for some of those streaming options?

Yeah.

So everybody loses so content and distribution are complementary networks.

They both win together and they both lose together.

This is inevitable because Disney keeps wanting to raise price and they get because of ESPN like $12 a month by far, the highest price and they get paid for every customer, whether or not that customer, that household watches Sports Direct TV wants to pay less.

It doesn't want to pay as much because it has negative margins in the, in the video, in the cable business basically.

So these kinds of disputes are going to become more and more common in my opinion.

So I'm not at all surprised by that.

My guess is it will be resolved because NFL season is too important for direct TV.

Um, and they don't have Sunday ticket anymore.

So I think it will get resolved and it will get resolved, you know, in Disney's favor probably this round.

And if I was direct TV, I'd just do a shorter deal two or three years.

But get Disney, get ESPN back on the air for the NFL season.

Laura Martin Needham, Senior media and internet analyst.

Laura always great to grab some of your insights.

Thanks so much for speaking with us this morning.