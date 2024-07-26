DexCom stock plummets on revenue miss. Are GLP-1s a headwind?

DexCom (DXCM) stock plummets Friday morning — carrying into the market open — after missing second quarter revenue estimates and lowering its full-year revenue guidance. The company manufactures and distributes glucose monitoring systems used in treating diabetes.

Seana Smith and Jared Blikre break down DexCom's earnings figures, how GLP-1 weight-loss drug trends may be impacting it, and how analyst teams are reassessing their outlook on the stock.

Take a look at Dexcom because this stock really on the move here ahead of the open shares are plunging.

You're looking at losses of nearly 40%.

This comes after the company missed second quarter revenue expectations, they lower their full year guidance.

They said that they are now expecting revenue of between 4 billion and 4.05 billion, essentially $4 billion.

That's down from last quarter's forecast of 4.2 to 4.35 billion.

That was a range that they had initially given.

We take a look at the fact that shares are up 40% because they are cutting their outlook so substantially, one of the questions is as to why, what, what is the clear driver of this?

And, and I was taking a look, our executive producer was taking a look um at the earnings call after we were discussing this in the break and there was the questions about the impact that maybe G LP ones are having on this company as and what was your first reaction to be fair?

It was, I was just saying, I wonder if there's any correlation to to be quite frank we don't know if there's any correlation yet.

The CEO was asked about this and he responded by saying short, a large number of new patients as to where we thought we will be at this point in time.

He also went on to say that sales force reshuffling which led to changes in geographic coverage was more dramatic than expected.

Physicians were now dealing with different reps.

So he didn't say no, he didn't say yes.

But there are questions circling as to the impact that maybe this company is having as a result of GLP ones.

Yeah, we'll just throw it up in the air right now.

I want to quote JP Morgan here.

They cited severe and southern near term channels.

They are challenges, excuse me, near term challenges, they lowered their price target to $75 from 145.

So basically cut their price target in half city labeled the guidance cut as quote, clearing the decks.

So this is just a reset of expectations.

That means that maybe going forward there is going to be a new plan of action.

But I think the plan has to be made known to investors especially.

Is this an idiosyncratic story or is this, you know a market story about G LP and maybe a little both.

Yeah, exactly.

Again, the maker of the glucose monitoring devices relied heavily upon by diabetic.

So that's the, that's the connection that they would have here to the GOP one medication.