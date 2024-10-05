Denver tops list of 5 hottest labor markets

ADP's private payroll report exceeded economist expectations for September, showing 143,000 jobs added in the private sector versus the estimated 125,000. ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson joins Wealth! to analyze ADP's list of the nation's five hottest labor markets.

Richardson emphasizes that job markets are "localized" and vary significantly by city. Based on metrics including new hire wages, pay growth, and hiring rates, Denver, Colorado, emerged as the hottest labor market, boasting "the fastest growth rate." The other top markets include:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Portland, Oregon

Las Vegas, Nevada

Seattle, Washington

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

I wonder Nola and I wanna turn to some of the other research from AD P that tracks the the hottest labor markets.

How does the math there work?

And, and what are some of the top markets that you're seeing right now?

Yeah, you know, we talk about the jobs market like it's one thing, one national number, but we know that job markets are very localized and they can change dramatically from city to city.

So we dived into the data and we looked at uh three features of the local labor market.

We looked at first of all pay growth that's super important.

Then we looked at new higher wages also very important and then the hiring rate how in aggressive or employers being in terms of adding new workers and the winner was Denver.

Denver had all of those features.

Uh And then some it was the tied for the fastest growth rate in terms of pay growth in the country.

But there was also other cities like Oklahoma, most aggressive hiring rate.

We saw Las Vegas, if that's of course, sports analogy, all allergy analogy.

This is your all around player.

They were good in all three of these features.

Uh Seattle had the highest starting rate for new hires and then Portland brought up and rounded the top five.

Story continues

So out West, we're seeing a lot of strength in that labor market.

Now, we have to be cautious here that local strength last month is going to hit the reality of uh the the weather events that we saw recently.

So we're looking at this localized increase in pay growth and in hiring rates.

But we are conscious of the reality of weather events that affected key uh metro areas along the Gulf region and how that's going to affect next month's jobs.

Numbers.

No, I have to, I have to hustle to my finish here but just very briefly does anything within this data spell out to you or, or signal that we're heading into a recession and that the fed needs to cut by 50 basis points at their next meeting as well.

No, there's nothing in this data that signals recession.

What we're seeing is a rebound in hiring.

What we're seeing is the stability in wages.

Um What we're seeing is still an economy that is tr tr uh moving forward.

And so what this next rate cut would be whether it's 50 basis points or 25 basis points.

In my mind, it will help the cyclical sectors like manufacturing who are very interest rate dependent.

And if there is good news in this report, it's not just the national number.

It's the rebound in manufacturing, that's going to be really in critical to the next few months of this jobs market.

Always very sound perspective and insights, Nela Richardson, who is the AD P chief economist, Kayla.

Thanks so much for taking the time here.

My pleasure.

Thanks.