Delta earnings, jobs report, Fed minutes: What to Watch

Market Domination Overtime co-hosts Josh Lipton and Josh Schafer highlight next week's top market events.

A slew of major corporations are set to report quarterly earnings. Investors can expect reports from Cal-Maine (CALM), Albertsons (ACI), Constellation Brands (STZ), KB Home (KBH), Tilray (TLRY), and Delta Airlines (AAL).

On the economic calendar, Friday's December jobs report takes center stage, with economists forecasting nonfarm payrolls to slow to 153,000 and unemployment to stay at 4.2%.

The week also features key Federal Reserve events, including speeches from Fed governor Lisa Cook, Fed governor Christopher Waller, Richmond Fed president Tom Barkin, and Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker. Additionally, on Wednesday, the December FOMC meeting minutes will be released, providing deeper insight into the central bank's latest interest rate decision.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Angel Smith