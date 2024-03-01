Dell hits record high as annual forecast gets AI boost

STORY: Dell Technologies’ shares surged as much as 38% Friday morning to an all-time high following an upbeat annual forecast from the technology equipment maker.

It is benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom.

Orders for Dell’s AI-optimized servers jumped 40% sequentially in the fourth quarter according to the company’s chief operating officer who also noted more customers were demanding PCs and servers with AI capabilities.

The huge pop in its stock provides further evidence that rising AI adoption is driving gains across enterprise technology vendors and adds to the frenzy on Wall Street following Nvidia's stunning rally.

At least nine brokerages raised their price targets on Dell’s stock including analysts at Bernstein who said the company's AI business showed strong progress.

The recent upside in the business comes after Dell struggled over the last two years as worldwide computer sales sharply declined.

Dell said annual revenue dropped for the first time since Dell re-listed in 2018, though sales fell less than predicted in the fourth quarter.