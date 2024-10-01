Dell CEO offloads $1.2B worth of stock

Michael Dell, the CEO and founder of Dell Technologies (DELL), has recently executed a significant stock sale, divesting over $1.2 billion worth of the company's shares. This latest transaction brings his total stock sales for September to an $2.3 billion, offloading of a total of approximately 10 million shares.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Founder and Ceo Michael Dell selling more than $1.2 billion worth of stock last week.

This is his second big sale in the last month.

He sold more than $2.3 billion total for the month of September.

And I want to point out that he sold 10 million shares.

That was the previous sale here, that was worth 1.2 billion.

So when you add it up, you get over $2.3 billion here.

And obviously, when you hear a chief executive at a company selling off their shares, that is sometimes indicative that maybe they know something that other investors don't, that can be a bearish signal.

But other times, it's just executives wanting to, you know, have their own liquidity for their own purchases outside of their companies.

That Michael Dell certainly not struggling.

I took a look at the Rich Go Index on the Bloomberg Billionaires index this morning.

He's now the 13th richest person in the world, partially because of the A I rally that has driven Dell to so many all time highs.

You're looking at it on your screen right now.

Up 66% in the past year.

Yeah.

And I think you also have to take these headlines of the greatest all just in terms of maybe what this could indicate.

Yes.

And there's no surprise that sometimes this could be a bit ominous or a bit worrisome here.

And then that is why we could see shares fall as a result of this, but that's not necessarily always the case.

So I think that's important for investors to keep in mind and remember it was just a few days ago that we got actually a bullish call out on Dell.

We had uh Deutsche Bank resuming coverage of the name with a buy rating a price target of 144.

So there still remains a lot of optimism out there on the street, maybe for what the growth at Dell is going to look like.

But again, when you get a headline like this, given the fact that maybe this could indicate something a bit more weak and that is why we're seeing some pressure on the stock here today.