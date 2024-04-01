Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,145.07
    -21.96 (-0.10%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,234.90
    -19.45 (-0.37%)
     

  • DOW

    39,523.08
    -284.29 (-0.71%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7364
    -0.0023 (-0.31%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.93
    +0.76 (+0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,098.62
    -2,675.59 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,259.40
    +21.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,102.74
    -21.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    +0.1190 (+2.83%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,356.24
    -23.22 (-0.14%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.05
    +1.04 (+7.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,803.09
    -566.35 (-1.40%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6854
    +0.0014 (+0.20%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIDE AS NEW QUARTER KICKS OFF

Trump Media stock sinks 22 per cent as new filing shows heavy losses

Degen Chain Racks up Millions in Volumes; Latest in Custodia Bank's Legal Battle Against the Fed

CoinDesk

"CoinDesk Daily" host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the biggest headlines impacting the crypto industry today, as meme coins flourish on Degen Chain, a new layer-3 blockchain built on top of Base. Plus, Roman Storm's legal team filed a motion to dismiss the criminal indictment against the Tornado Cash developer. And, a federal judge has rejected Custodia Bank's argument that it is entitled to a Federal Reserve master account.