Degen Chain Racks up Millions in Volumes; Latest in Custodia Bank's Legal Battle Against the Fed
"CoinDesk Daily" host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the biggest headlines impacting the crypto industry today, as meme coins flourish on Degen Chain, a new layer-3 blockchain built on top of Base. Plus, Roman Storm's legal team filed a motion to dismiss the criminal indictment against the Tornado Cash developer. And, a federal judge has rejected Custodia Bank's argument that it is entitled to a Federal Reserve master account.