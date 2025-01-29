Defense spending to 'go up materially' despite DOGE cuts

US President Donald Trump's proposed Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), which is set to be run by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, has raised some concerns for companies that rely on government contracts.

Bank of America Securities senior aerospace and defense analyst Ron Epstein joins Josh Lipton on Asking for a Trend, noting that despite DOGE's expected cut in government spending, Epstein feels confident that it will not impact the defense sector.

"We're expecting defense spending to go up materially this year," he explains. "If you look at some of the proposals that are floating around Congress, you could see $100 [billion to] $200 billion added to the defense budget over the next couple of years."

The analyst adds that he expects DOGE efforts "to be more focused on the civil side of government than the defense side of government."

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.