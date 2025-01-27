DeepSeek sparks global AI selloff, Nvidia sinks 17%

STORY: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday as Nvidia and other chipmakers sold off after surging popularity of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model raised investor worries about the outlooks for current AI leaders in the United States.

Chinese startup DeepSeek rolled out a free assistant it says uses cheaper chips and less data, raising questions about investor expectations that AI will drive demand along a supply chain from chipmakers to data centers.

Nvidia plunged about 17%, shaving nearly $600 billion off its market valuation, while an index of semiconductor stocks had its biggest single-day percentage decline since March 2020.

But the Dow actually rose about two thirds of one percent, while the S&P 500 dropped about one and a half percent and the Nasdaq fell three percent.

Despite the big moves in the red for some stocks, Zacks Investment Research Client Portfolio Manager Brian Mulberry sees encouraging signs.

"Well, in the market today, you know, we're seeing it across kind of the different indices, a very different experience. Nasdaq down sharply. The S&P kind of in the middle and the Dow turning slightly positive. If I pivot that and talk about just growth and value, growth down sharply, but value is actually up over a percent on the day, in particular, large cap value, What does that mean? Investors are coming back to, I think, a little bit more common sense valuations, but also very strong, very healthy balance sheets."

Other stocks on the move included AT&T which jumped 6% to a 3 ½ year high after its fourth-quarter wireless subscriber growth surpassed expectations.

And shares of Ralph Lauren slipped three percent after brokerage Raymond James cut its rating to market perform, citing the huge rally in the stock which surged 60% last year and has gained another 11% so far in 2025.