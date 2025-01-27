DeepSeek fears weigh on tech, Alibaba, Baidu: Market Minute

Yahoo Finance host Seana Smith follows the top stocks and leading market stories as part of the Market Minute.

Stocks are dropping (^GSPC, ^IXIC, ^DJI), with the Nasdaq Composite on track to lose a total of $1 trillion as tech shares struggle, especially chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) which is seeing its biggest sell-off on record. Concerns about the US losing its AI edge are fueling losses, impacting companies like Palantir (PLTR), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM).

Meanwhile, Chinese companies like Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) are benefiting from the excitement around the new Chinese AI startup causing all this market buzz, DeepSeek.

