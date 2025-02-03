DeepSeek breakthrough is a win for Palantir: Earnings outlook

Palantir (PLTR) shares closed at a record high on Friday ahead of the company's fourth quarter earnings report this Monday February 3. Kraneshares senior investment strategist Derek Yan joins Asking for a Trend with Josh Lipton to outline his Palantir outlook.

Yan says all eyes are on Palantir's artificial intelligence platform, AIP. "So all the investors should be curious about the execution of their AIP adoption among their enterprise [customers as] that is the key driving force for the stock going forward."

"We're now in this status where the value is migrating from the AI hardware to AI infrastructure and applications," the strategist says, explaining that lower cost AI model, like the one unveiled by DeepSeek earlier this week that rattled the market, is "going to benefit a lot of AI adoption and AI application companies."

Yan views Palantir as the "go-to operating system for enterprises," believing 2025 will be a "great year" for the company.

