DeepSeek AI fears crush tech, Tesla earnings preview: Morning Brief

Stock futures are undergoing a market sell-off this morning as Big Tech and major chipmakers react to the competitive threat DeepSeek's new AI model poses. Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith tackle all this and more as they cover this morning's top stories before the opening bell and beyond.

Futurum Group CEO Dan Newman and Bernstein managing director and senior analyst Stacy Rasgon join the Morning Brief team for a discussion about what this all means for Big Tech's AI investments and whether fears around DeepSeek are "overblown" or not.

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah make sense of all this market noise and figures out what the DeepSeek-fueled sell-off may signal for Big Tech earnings narratives.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.