Debate debrief: Where do Harris and Trump go from here?

America’s eagerly awaited presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was one for the history books. From fierce arguments, to real-time fact-checking, to heated policy discussions, and even a Taylor Swift endorsement, it was a big night for presidential politics. But what does it all mean for the election and for voters?

In this week’s episode of Capitol Gains, anchor Rachelle Akuffo, Washington Correspondent Ben Wershkul, and senior columnist Rick Newman chat with Lee Carter, President and Partner of maslansky + partners to discuss the candidates’ debate performances and whether or not either of them actually swayed voters.

Carter hosted a live focus group of undecided voters during Tuesday night’s debate and says that though most people surveyed believed Harris won, not one person changed their stance on voting. “Ultimately, this election is going to come down to how people feel,” Carter explains. “It is going to impact them personally in their day-to-day lives and whichever candidate now can convince them that their financial lives, their freedoms - all of that - is going to be better off under that candidate, that’s who they are going to vote for.”

With a little more than 50 days until Election Day, where do the candidates go from here and what are they going to have to do to earn Americans votes to win the White House? Tune in to learn more.

Video Transcript

Welcome to Capital Gains.

Yahoo Finance's unique look at how government policy affects your bottom line long after the presidential polls have closed.

And of course, Tuesday night, eagerly awaited presidential debate between vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Lots of fireworks, lots of verbal jousting there.

People looking for perhaps a little bit more on the policy did get some fact checking in there as well.

And of course, tying up the end of the night, even with a Taylor swift endorsement for by President Harris.

But what does this all mean at the end of the day for voting Americans?

That's what we're going to be breaking down.

Joining us later on, we're going to have Lee Carter of Maslansky partners.

So we want to talk about this, this final rundown in just 50 plus days before the election.

Gotta bring in my co-stars, Rick Newman and Ben Wo to see how they've seen how all this plays out and if there is some policy that we can pick out from the ashes of that debate, so better have you kick it on for sure.

Yeah.

Yeah, big.

We another another busy week here for everybody.

Um, this was a week that kind of began very choppily for Kamala Harris.

A lot of the sort of end of her honeymoon and then we obviously had the hinge of the debate.

One issue to flag that I think are that I think we learned a bit on.

Um, but as you noted, it was a little bit of a policy free debate in, in a lot of sections was energy.

This is, this is an area I wrote about this week and kind of jumped out.

Um, you know, Harris at certain times, sounded like a kind of old timey politician where she talked about all of the above energies.

Her phrase was diverse sources of energy.

This is kind of a sort of further attempt to explain her, uh her flip flop on fracking and sort of explain how she's changing there and, and what she would be like as president.

So that's one issue I think to focus on, there was a lot of other takeaways had had notable moments and then there's the kind of overall conversation about how this changes the race that we're still, that we're still getting set on.

So, so that's a couple of things to kick us off.

Baner your not cards empty or was there so little policy discussion?

Because I know last, last time you were the guy looking forward to all the deep policy elaboration.

And I was like, I just want to see a cat fight.

So do you have any policy on your note cards?

I mean, I think the energy one was, I mean, that was, that was in the debate and there was a bit, I think we got a bid on, on tariffs.

We saw, we saw Trump try to have to kind of explain a little bit this charge of a national sales tax, you know, not, not the most insightful there.

And, and then there was a few others, I think concepts of a plan of health care will be remembered.

Not that that actually is, is actual policy.

So, yeah, it was, you kind of have to sift through it for sure.

Do you think, take 100 minutes of debating and you can fit it on one note card?

So I saw a poll uh recently, uh and I can't remember if it was, I think it was right before the debate.

It was like 40%.

So everybody kind of knows who Kamala Harris is, but like 40% of people said they don't really know what she stands for policy wise.

And I think she was trying to, she's been trying to convince her, what does she stand for?

And we've, and we've, she has this problem, the flip flop.

So I, I've been kind of writing and looking into these flip flops.

So there are three major areas where she has flip flopped.

One is what you mentioned, Ben, it's uh the ban on fracking, which was actually part of a bigger thing.

She supported the Green New Deal in 2019.

That was a ban on fracking.

Everything has to become renewable energy.

Never mind if we can afford it.

If we can even find all the energy, we're just gonna do it.

The other is she used to uh back the Bernie Sanders Medicare for All plan and she doesn't back that anymore.

Instead, she says we just need to, uh we just need to fix Obamacare, which is basically what Biden did.

And then on immigration, she was much looser on immigration in 2019.

And now, of course, the Biden administration has put in place, uh, you know, pretty, pretty harsh policies that are restricting asylum claims.

So here's a question for voters, like, is it a bad thing that she has flip flopped or is it a good thing that she actually now represents views that are closer to what, you know, Mo most Americans think?

And, you know, my, you know, politicians do flip flop.

Trump has certainly flip flopped.

He, he used to be a democrat now, he's a Republican.

No one knows where he stands on abortion.

He's taken so many issues on abortion.

And so it's not like Kamala Harris is the only 11 flip flopping here.

And I think what she's doing obviously is she's moving to the center because she needs to win moderate votes and independents.

And so that raises the question is she gonna, if she gets their votes and she wins, the White House is then she, she, she's suddenly gonna then become more liberal and she didn't want to ban fracking.

But now all of a sudden she tries to ban fracking.

I don't think so.

And the reason is, um, if she gets elected because she's a more moderate politician than she used to be.

Well, guess what?

She's gonna want to get elected again and she can't get into office and suddenly become, you know, somebody who says, let's end fossil fuels like Joe Biden said in 2019.

So I think uh this is welcome.

I think her flip flopping is welcome frankly.

I mean, it's interesting because in, in Trump, you have a sort of a almost like a known unknown.

You, you know what his style is like.

Obviously, when we were looking for some policy details, that concept of a plan on a on a for the Affordable Care Act.

I mean, obviously the the thing came into effect in 2014, you think uh by this point, we'd have a little bit more than the concept of a plan.

But when you, even when you think of some of the issues that were mentioned, taxes mentioned 15 times jobs mentioned 14 times inflation mentioned 11 times over the course of the debate and then not the policy to back it up.

So how do undecided voters even make a choice from here based on what we saw, uh, on Tuesday.

Then, I mean, I have a slight slight of intake on this is that, you know, Harris, the first question Harris got was the economy and she gave a laundry list of her plans and you can sort of not like the plans or do like the plans, but she does have things that she says she's going to do on the economy.

What I find interesting, I think it'll be interesting when, when Lee comes on is sort of what do undecided voters really want here and it, maybe they don't like the plans and that's, they just don't want to say that.

But it's, you know, as you mentioned, like Trump is a unknown, unknown or a known unknown, but there was one of the polls this week before the debate had 9% of Americans still wanting to know more things about him.

I, I kind of can't imagine that.

Um, that could be, I mean, that could be young voters who never, you know, had to think about voting for him before.

Could be, but then he's, he's been sort of in their, in their life, their whole life.

So, I don't know, I think, I mean, ii, I think that there are visions that they're offering here and Harris has, she has a housing plan.

She has a grocery plan and you can like it or, you know, you can like it.

But it's sort of, I think she really tried hard and like I mentioned, the first answer was a laundry list.

So, it's interesting that we're still kind of undecided.

Voters are still undecided.

I mean, this is a popularity contest and, um, you know, there are certainly some voters who are going to vote for the candidate they feel best about.

Um, that certainly is true of Trump.

There are people who don't really like a lot of Trump's ideas but, but he makes them feel like somebody they want to vote for.

I'll just add one other thing here.

So, uh um basically the one or one of the few moments that Trump got some credit for is at, at the very end of the debate when he said to Kamala Harris.

Well, if you're gonna, if you're gonna do all these things, why haven't you done them already?

You've been there for 3.5 years now.

It's a bit silly because she's been vice president, the vice president makes like no policy at all.

But she didn't, she did not answer that and there she could answer that question.

One thing she could say as well.

Uh We have done a lot.

Um She could, she could point out the things that Biden has accomplished, which are generally popular among moderates, uh an infrastructure bill.

I mean, everybody wants an infrastructure bill.

Basically, he got that done in his first year.

He handed out tons of stimulus checks and his huge uh stimulus plan.

So I guess maybe they're afraid that will make people think of inflation.

He also got the green energy incentives again, fairly popular.

And the semiconductor act when they can say, you know, we're, we're incentivizing domestic manufacturing.

She did not do any of that.

She just kind of uh deferred that question.

Um So, you know, I wonder the next time this comes up, I wonder if she would maybe uh improve her answer on that.

Well, I did think it was interesting that in terms of investors and analysts reaction markets didn't seem to be that enthused.

It didn't seem to move the needle either way.

But of course, we will be digging into more of what came out of the debate with Lee Carter, President and Partner of Maslansky and partners on the other side of this break.

Stay with us on capital gains.

Welcome back to capital gains.

We still have a lot to unpack from Tuesday Night's presidential debate.

Joining us now is Lee Carter president and partner of Mass Mazy and partners to really break all of this down.

Obviously, it was hard to look past all of the fireworks and all of the verbal jabs Lee.

But what do you think were the biggest takeaways from this debate and who really has the biggest hill to climb from here with undecided voters?

So I think it was really fascinating because I watched the debate and I thought one thing, uh, and then I talked to voters.

I had a live focus group during the debate.

I surveyed overnight and had a focus group yesterday of voters.

And what I thought is not at all reflected in what voters think.

So, that's why I love what we do.

So, here's what I heard.

Number one, most of the voters, whether you're a Republican independent, um, or a Democrat, even if you're undecided, believe that Kamala Harris won the debate.

They were impressed with her presence, with her response, with her preparedness.

Um And yet not one person that we spoke to changed their vote, not one.

And I thought that was fascinating because in many ways you look at it, you can say Kamala had a perfect performance and Donald Trump was somewhat disastrous.

A lot of people are pointing to some of the, the, the the moments that, that he, you know, he took her bait, he went and talked about dogs, he did all of these other things and yet he didn't lose his support.

So I think the main takeaway for me was this.

People were looking to hear Kamala harris' plans.

You talked about how she did have a laundry list of plans, but in particular, they wanted to understand what she was going to do on prices, economy, inflation, that was different than what the current administration is doing.

And what they heard was a laundry list of things like a $6000 tax credit and maybe we're gonna be able to get, um, you know, some money towards housing.

But I wanna understand when I go to the grocery store, things feel really bad.

When I go to do all of these things every day, it feels really bad.

You, you've told me, you understand that it feels bad.

What are you going to do about it?

No one felt satisfied that she delivered that answer.

And as a result, the undecided voters and we had eight of them in my focus group, not one of them changed their mind.

So uh quick question on that, but I'm gonna then another question on the backside.

Um So what does that tell you about the undecided?

I mean, they can't, if they're voters, they can't remain undecided until the, you know, I passed election day.

But this question about uh uh Kamala Harris has to differentiate herself from Joe Biden.

Doesn't she do that?

Just the moment she pops up on your camera screen?

I mean, the differentiator here is that Joe Biden is old and Kamala Harris is not.

Why does she, why isn't that enough?

Because most of these people feel really bad right now about the economy, fewer than one in five Americans right now, feel optimistic about their financial futures.

People are feeling really, really terrible about where they are.

So just a younger version of what exists today is not enough for them to change their vote.

They're saying things feel bad, things have to change and it doesn't just have to change in the ways that she's talking about.

It has to change economically.

They're also really concerned about immigration.

They're concerned about a lot of issues that they feel like Donald Trump might do a better job on, but they don't want to vote for Donald Trump because they don't necessarily like him.

They want to hear something that's going to make them feel like the economy is going to get better.

Prices are going to come down and things are going to be more attainable again and they're just not hearing it so on.

So on.

So let's just stick to inflation is, is that just a messaging challenge for Kamala Harris?

So by what I mean is if she just says something that makes people think inflation is going to get better, is that good enough, you know, at the margin for the undecided voters she needs or is it not good enough because maybe they just need to see inflation coming down rather than hear somebody talking about it coming down?

Well, I mean, we have seen inflation coming down so it's, you know, that it's, it's, it's not enough for people to see it because prices, what they're doing is they're comparing what, you know, what their costs were today versus what their costs were 3.5 years ago when they came into office.

So even though inflation is coming out.

So it's not going to be enough.

So it is a messaging problem.

Even though I think she's done an amazing job from a messaging perspective with only 50 days into this.

You know, she's turned, she's turned things around but those undecided voters, this is going to come down to those folks.

It's going to come down to Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania undecided voters right now who are really looking for an answer on this, they're struggling, they don't want to vote for Donald Trump.

They're looking for a reason to vote for her and yet she hasn't given them one that they can sink their teeth into.

Uh and, and I think that's going to be a problem for her.

And I think it's really surprising because if you watch the debate, you think, wow, she did much better than he did.

But ultimately, when you come down to the issues, you look at some of the polling, he's still doing better on economy, he's still doing better on immigration.

Um And he doesn't have to give details on his plans because what people do in their heads is go, what was it like when he was president versus what is it like today?

So, so Lee, what is, what is, what is, what does that mean for the next couple of months?

What is, what, what, what do you think Harris could do to kind of change this?

Is it more plans?

Is it more laundry list of plans or, or is it, or is it as we're talking about something that has to happen in the larger economy?

So, you know, I, I think often people ask for details when they don't have a story that they can grab on to and understand.

So they don't understand really what's gonna be different.

If I were to be advising Kamala Harris, I would probably tell her something like this.

I would say what you need to talk about is that the recovery um is really about a two step process.

The first step was after, after COVID getting everything back to stable, getting back to everything back under control.

We've seen that the jobs numbers are good, we've seen inflation numbers come down, but that's not good enough.

What we now need is to go into super overdrive growth and that's what phase two is and that what her presidency is and here are, here's what she's gonna do about.

It doesn't have to be a huge list of policies.

I think it just needs to acknowledge that what's happened was part of a plan and what's to come next is gonna be even more and better.

Um And I don't, don't think that she's acknowledged that there's a sort of stalled period that she owns.

She is viewed as and a lot of people say, ok, she's the vice president.

Has the vice president ever been held accountable for these kinds of things, but she's part of the administration.

She is the status quo right now.

It's not Donald Trump.

And so she has to paint a picture of why it is the way it is right now and what's gonna be better, uh, when she's in office.

And I think that would be one way she could do it.

I do want to ask you though about taxes.

I mean, throughout the debate, I mean, we did hear, um, Harris lay out some of her, her tax credits when it came to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

And we also heard Trump talking about extending and perhaps deepening some of the tax cuts as well.

He said he wanted to cut taxes very substantially.

Is all of this moot because we still don't know what the final makeup of Congress is going to be.

I mean, what should we take from this when we hear a lot of this tax talk?

Well, I think one thing you should take for sure is that, um, the, the increase of taxes on the wealthy and businesses is wildly popular and voters that is like candy to them.

They, they want to see more taxes for the wealthy, they want to see more taxes for companies.

And that's not necessarily a good thing.

Um, when you think about it because that is, that is, uh, I mean, that is sort of the, the, the standard bear out there.

But what I really think is we don't know exactly what's gonna happen with taxes until we know the makeup of Congress, which is, is, is exactly right.

But it is interesting to hear what they're saying.

Um, so that we can get a sense of what might come, should either of them win?

I think ultimately, this, this election is going come down to how people feel it's going to impact them personally in their day to day lives.

Um, and, uh whichever candidate now can, can convince them that their, their financial lives, their freedoms, all of that is going to be better off under their candidate.

That's who they're going to vote for.

Hey, Lee, when you talk about, you talked about Harris perhaps using this, we, you know, we had, we have, this is a two step process.

We worked through the first phase, next phase.

Next, you know, Biden used to use the slogan, finish the job.

Um I, she can't just take Biden's slogan.

Obviously, I think we should have a contest for our vast audience.

Everybody should tweet me at Rick J Newman.

What should Kamala harris' strategy or slogan be for how we get to the next phase of whatever the Biden Harris uh plan on.

And is I wanna ask you another question though, Lee.

Um So you're, you're talking about the importance of um flipping or claiming those undecided voters.

So that's one element, but turnout is also another is another important element just getting more people who might support you to turn out, which brings me of course to who else, but Taylor Swift um is her endorsement of Kamala Harris gonna get more young people to vote, get more young people to vote for Kamala Harris and help?

I mean, there's no question about it.

You saw the, the number of voter registrations I think was over 300,000 in the hours after her announcement.

Um She's an influencer that has real influence.

A lot of people talk about the importance of celebrity endorsements.

Does it matter or not?

She drives people's behavior.

Um And I think that is, it's something that people need to take seriously because this is going to be an election that is, is, is really on the margin.

So every little bit counts, every inch counts.

But interestingly enough, Taylor Swift's base and reach is really with women.

Um And so while it might accelerate turnout and do all of that, a lot of people say that this election is going to come down to men.

Um and it's going to be young.

She needs Travis, her boyfriend to join her on that.

Let's see what he does.

Let's see who he endures this.

But yeah, it's an interesting point but I think it is going to help what moves the needle for men.

You know, you mentioned that and that's, that's been a through line.

What, what, what, what, what do you think would move the needle on on that group.

Um, is it more celebrity Norseman?

What, what could change things there?

I just think it's a really interesting and this is gonna be something we're gonna be tracking for quite some time because the, the division between men and women, certainly young men and women is huge.

You've got, you've got a huge gap.

Uh, more, uh, young men are identifying as conservative.

Many more young women are identifying as democratic or progressive.

Um And I think it's just about what issues are most important to them.

Men.

Interestingly, what we're seeing is young white men feel in many ways they're the moment at the moment, they're feeling like the forgotten, the forgotten people.

And so uh Donald Trump performs very well with underdogs.

He's gonna be their fighter, he's gonna fight for them.

He's gonna make things the way that they, they want it to be.

And that's the message that really resonates with this audience.

And so I think it would be hard um for Kamala Harris to, to pull them over uh because they are really looking for when you look at it, something like 78% of them are looking for change from the way things are today.

If more men were like them, they'd, they'd vote on the policy details.

Come on, guys, get with it.

OK, we're gonna put you on the spot, lady just a very short period of time left.

Who's gonna win.

Oh You know, if the election were today, I would say Donald Trump is going to win, but it is not today.

Uh, but I, I think right now that, that when I'm looking at all the polling, um, and I very sort of carefully looked at all of the different averages in all of the swing states and it is, it is so, so close.

But the thing that II I keep looking at is in 2016 and 2020 in every one of the swing states.

Donald Trump outperformed the polls by between one and 3%.

If that same trend holds, he wins.

We'll certainly, uh, see what happens there and we'll circle back after, after November as well and see what happens there.

I appreciate you taking the time to join us, Lee Carter.

Thank you so much.

Thank you so much for having me.

All right, gentlemen, we are now just over 50 days away from election day.

What do we look at from here?

What do the candidates need to be doing?

Either to not mess up or to really firm up some of these policies that voters can really sink their teeth into?

Uh, Ben?

Sure.

Um I'm, I'm just trying to kind of get through the week, so I'll give you a couple of short term ones and then Rick can kind of do the longer term bonds.

22 things I think are worth watching in terms of changing the trajectory of the race in the coming week, the big one next week is the fed.

I think this, if there's going to be a moment where Jerome Powell and Donald Trump really come and clash, it's gonna be next Wednesday when, as if he, if he indeed lowers interest rates that that happens.

So Trump has signaled that any interest rate lowering is gonna be, he's gonna say its political.

Um, and it looks almost that the fed is going to lower interest rates next year.

And so this is, uh this is kind of the question is whether, how big this gets and if this becomes a big issue for the coming for the rest of the campaign or if it's kind of a one day story, um, one other, one other short term kind of way the race could change that I think is worth watching.

Um, and not to bum people out but is Congress.

Um, if people don't realize that Congress that the government's gonna shut down in about less than a little over two weeks.

If Congress doesn't act, this is a story that we kind of know how it's gonna end, they're gonna do a short term extension that probably doesn't change anything and just push it the past election day.

But there could be kind of drama between now and then on that.

So that's, those are my sort of two short term things to watch.

Ben.

I hope you're the one who covers that shutdown drama for us because I can't stand covering it.

It's so much posturing and like as you said, we know what's gonna happen and by the way, just to bring us back to the election, Trump wants them to shut down the government.

I mean, what an interesting thing that used to be doing when you're running for president to say I'm trying to run for President United States because I favor shutting down the government.

Ok. Whatever.

Um we, we did talk about inflation a bit.

Let's talk about what is happening with inflation though.

Um It's going the right direction for Kamala Harris.

So we got yet another favorable inflation report this week.

That is the reason the fed is going to cut interest rates.

Um and they're gonna cut by a quarter of a point.

There's absolutely no way they're gonna cut by uh half a point.

And one of the reasons is that would make it look like they are trying to put the thumb on the, their thumb on the scale for the incumbent party.

So they're not gonna do that.

But uh gasoline prices are now around $3.25.

We've had analysts on Yahoo Finance saying they could be down below uh $3 by the end of the year and they will be below $3 in half the country by the end of September and oil prices have been falling and not honestly not because of anything, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

It's because of weak demand in China.

There's a little extra supply out there in the market uh than needed.

So those are tailwinds for Kamala Harris.

And I guess maybe that gets back to the way Lee Carter phrased it if the election were today, but it's not today, we're still gonna have some developments that are going to influence it and those are some of them.

And it's odd because obviously a lot of voters already have dug their heels in at this point.

And so it seems like whether the, whether the news is better about inflation or, or, or jobs or anything else, it does seem like it's not really going to matter that it is essentially going to come down to those undecided voters.

Um Obviously a lot can happen between now and then we're gonna get a lot more inflation reports uh between now and then.

So it'll be interesting to see what really comes up for voters or, or who really messes up between now and then.

Cos as we mentioned, people have really dug their heels in at this point.

Rick, yeah.

Um Whoever screws up the, the most is gonna lose the election, I suppose.

One last, one last thing I'll toss out there is, I think Kamala Harris actually needs more visibility.

Um She, you know, she, everybody who, who was interested in her could see her during the debate.

But if there's not another debate.

She's hardly doing any interviews.

So she goes around and does rallies.

That's her talking to a rally crowd.

That's not ta talking her to the American people through the mass medium of television.

I think she needs to do more things like that.

So, let's see if she does indeed.

We only had that, that one, that one interview ahead of uh ahead of the debate.

So certainly more visibility.

Would you come on our program?

There you go.

VP Harris.

You are, you are always welcome.

Well, a big thank you there to my co stars, Rick and Ben and of course, a big thank you to Lee Carter for joining us as well.

Thank you for joining us on Capital Gains.

We'll see you next time.

Thanks guys.