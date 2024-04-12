Daily politics briefing - April 12
All the latest political news as the UK economy grew 0.1% in February, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Stephanie Grisham also explained why the ex-president is probably "quite worried" about his wife right now.
Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner engaged in a “level of corruption that we’ve just never seen” when talking about his firm’s recent investments overseas. Rhodes said that Kushner engaged in corruption when asked about The New York Times’s recent reporting that detailed that 99 percent of…
Over 200 guests attended the dinner, including Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Apple's Tim Cook, and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon.
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after a New York judge expanded a gag order on Donald Trump to curtail "inflammatory” speech, the former president tested its limits by disparaging two key witnesses in his upcoming criminal hush money trial as liars. In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels "two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!” In an order first made in March
Ex-president claims violent convicts are ‘political prisoners’ and has vowed to free them if reelected
New York's attorney general now wants to know if Donald Trump withheld evidence in his fraud case.
“Everybody knows” what they are, said the former Watergate figure.
Jonathan Stone, a former New Hampshire police officer, has been a part of Trump’s campaign since 2016, when he gave Trump an inscribed AR-15 assault rifle.
The new spot from Republican Voters Against Trump features one alarming number.
Jessica Tarlov called it "complete insanity" to describe President Joe Biden as a "threat to democracy."
House conservatives revolted against GOP leadership and defeated a FISA rule vote on the floor Wednesday, the latest blow to Speaker Mike Johnson that comes after former President Donald Trump called on Republicans to kill the bill.
Amid US Navy ship delays and other problems, Del Toro said South Korea and Japan could build warships on schedule at a fraction of the cost and time.
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
Privacy advocates want stricter reforms to warantless surveillance program
The late-night host can’t get over the former president’s bizarre new rambling.
Reuters/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tore into a reported peace proposal from Donald Trump that Ukraine give up territory to Russia in order to end the war.“If the deal is that we just give up our territories, and that’s the idea behind it, then it’s a very primitive idea,” Zelensky told Axel Springer media outlets. “I don’t need a fantastic idea, I need a real idea, because people’s lives are at stake.”Trump has privately told associates th
Three months ago, Donald Trump took the stand before a jury of nine in a New York courtroom without his typical bombast or ranting. The former president’s complaints about the case and his sparring with the judge took place out of the jury’s sight in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, and he gave quick, scripted testimony lasting about three minutes.
Critics ripped the Florida governor over reports of how he'll now help the former president.
OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised "emergency meeting" on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers. The federal carbon price is not the "be-all, end-all" of climate policy, and New Democrats are open to alternative plans presented by premiers, NDP environment critic Laurel Collins said Wednesday. Collins accused the Liberal government of using climate as a political wedge issue, and that a meeting woul
CNN’s Oren Liebermann takes us on board a United States airforce B-52 bomber mission near China. Watch the exclusive footage.