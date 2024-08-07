CVS Health stock moves lower after cutting full-year outlook

CVS Health (CVS) stock is trading lower after the company reduced its full-year earnings forecast, posting mixed second quarter results with revenue figures that just missed estimates. Additionally, the company announced plans to implement a $2 billion cost-cutting initiative.

Morning Brief hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

All right, let's take a look at CV S because we're also watching shares of that company.

It's off just about 2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

They slash our full year earnings outlook.

The health care giant also announcing a $2 billion cost cutting plan and the departure of its president of the Aetna Insurance Unit.

So again, a shake up there in the C suite when you take a look at the fact that CV S once again falling to the downside here following their earnings results, they've had some trouble in the health care benefits business, pharmacy and consumer wellness segments also struggling their total revenue and same store sales in both of those divisions.

Missing expectations.

If if we wanna maybe put a positive spin on this, if we can, the drop that we're seeing today pales in comparison to what we saw last quarter when we saw a drop of just about 17% following their earnings.

So again, this did disappoint.

But the move to the downside much smaller than what we saw just about three months ago, yeah, way to find a bright spot within this year, especially for a company that is doing some good work and making sure that people get serviced on the health care and benefits management side of the business.

But all in, there's a lot of work to be done, I think from what investors have continued to track over the course of this year with CBS, I don't know if we could toss up a long term chart on this one as well, but taking a look at the stock right now, Over the year to date, it's been down 29%.

Story continues

So there's still a lot to be answered for from the investors.

The call, I believe either just Raptor is ongoing right now.

Uh, that conference call so we'll see what more the company has to offer, uh, going forward about its own strategy for a CV S and really kind of the marriage of both retail that we've seen here as well as the health care side of the business.

Uh, so that is CBS here on the day tracking that