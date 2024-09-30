CVS Health gets activist push from Glenview Capital: WSJ

Glenview Capital founder Larry Robbins has acquired a significant stake in CVS Health Corporation (CVS), according to a Wall Street Journal report. The investor plans to meet with the company's executives in an effort to push for operational improvements through activist measures. Following this news, CVS Health shares have seen an uptick in trading.

Catalysts co-hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills delve into the details, examining the recent headwinds and pressures that have been impacting CVS's business and stock price.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Now time for some of today's trending ticker scan the QR code below to track the best and the worst performing stocks of the session with Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page.

Let's kick it off with CV S, The Wall Street Journal, reporting that Glenview Capital founder Larry Robbins has amassed a large position in CV S and that the investor will meet with executives in an activist push on how it can improve operations amid a long drop in share value, Looking at shares of CV S up just about 3%.

So investors seem to be a little bit encouraged about the activist investor activity here.

But we know CV S has has been facing very a number of challenges here within the drugstore chain right now over the last several months, shares losing about 45% of their value from the most recent peak back in February 2022.

That was still during covid when they were seeing a boost there from demand in in some of their sales.

A lot of that, um, pertaining to some covid products, but again in August CV X cutting its 2024 earnings forecast.

That was for the third quarter in a row.

A lot of that because of rising of patient care for their insurance unit.

There was lots of pressure.

Lots of talk at CV S about what exactly the future looks like under new leadership.

What exactly it looks like here going forward, whether or not we should be expecting any more changes or a shift in strategy here over the next several quarters.

Story continues

So again, the fact that we are seeing some activist investor, uh, I guess intervention to some extent here, reportedly from the wall Journal, the street a little bit encouraged.

Maybe what this could signal is ahead.

Some changes here for CBS, certainly in Glenview.

Larry Robbins is expected to meet with executives over at CV S later today.

So we will continue to report on that.

Having said that three quarters for your guidance, slashing over at CV S here.

Also not the first activist investor activity they've had over the course of this year.

They also met with Scott Ferguson.

He runs in Activist Fund earlier this year, and they've been able to be defensive.

In August, they announced, I think $2 billion of expense cuts for the company.

But has that been enough for investors?

If you look at the performance of the stock year to date, I believe it's down about 20%.

So a really tough time for the company when they've had a slew of challenges, and they haven't been able to necessarily protect the balance sheet from those challenges.

Cost cutting not enough for them so far.