Crypto stocks rally, bitcoin climbs to $67K on Harris policy

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices have climbed above $67,000 on Wednesday — its highest since July. The jump was influenced by Vice President Kamala Harris's newly announced proposals to establish a clearer regulatory framework for digital assets.

The cryptocurrency's upward momentum has triggered a broader rally across crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and CleanSpark (CLSK).

Crypto stocks rallying as Bitcoin climbs above $67,000.

The Cryptocurrency get this hitting its highest level since July this week after Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to support a regulatory framework for the industry here.

You're seeing some of the cry crypto stocks on your screen a moment ago and now you're seeing here a look at BT C US D up by about half a percent right now.

Yeah, we're seeing clean spark o'reilly.

That was up just about 5% Coinbase.

Also moving to the upside marathon digital.

The list goes on just in terms of this move higher in conjunction with obviously the move higher that we're seeing in Bitcoin now just shy of that 68,000 level.

I, I go back to the conversation that we had to start the week with Andy Polio and he was talking about what ultimately, the crypto community wants to see from the White House, whoever is elected and it's very much still a show me story.

Yes, we talk about all the support Trump obviously has had, has been very supportive most recently of crypto.

Then Harris and some of the commentary that was out yesterday, adding to some of the optimism that we're seeing play out in the markets today, but there still is a decent amount of healthy amount of skepticism amongst, amongst the crypto community just in terms of what exactly the regulatory framework is going to look like and who would be, I guess, uh best positioned or, or, or, or, or would make it a priority here within the administration.

I think some of that uncertainty is handicapping.

Maybe the optimism that we would see playing out if we had more certainty here going forward.

Right?

I think both candidates are going to do whatever they can to say or at least come across as more supportive of regulatory framework that at least gives the crypto environment some footing to be able to build upon and make sure that it continue to iterate and innovate on top of which gives a little more clarity.

But at the same time, let's just remember, this is one person down ballot.

There also need to be a lot of races that go in that candidate's direction so that the promises around crypto can then actually be something that get green lit and make it all the way through Congress.

And there doesn't have to be this sweeping power of the pen uh that needs to be kind of utilized in order for crypto to get any type of uh way forward here uh beyond what's already kind of come to fray during the Biden administration, uh whether that be from the SEC, or whether that be from what President Biden had started to prioritize within their own thinking about crypto as well.