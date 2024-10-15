Crypto needs 'sensible' regulation regardless of who's elected

As the US presidential election approaches, investors are weighing whether a Trump or Harris administration would be more favorable for cryptocurrency investors. This comes as bitcoin (BTC-USD) topped $67,000 for the first time since July.

Duke Financial Economics Center lecturing fellow Lee Reiners joins Catalysts to discuss this topic as the election lies just three weeks away.

Reiners suggests that if investors are primarily concerned with crypto prices, a Trump administration might "have a more positive impact." However, he emphasizes that for crypto to achieve long-term success beyond the presidency, "you're going to have to have a lot more people trusted." He notes that crypto platform failures like the Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX (FTT-USD) case have left investors wary of the space.

"I think one way you engender trust is to have meaningful regulations in place that provide the basic consumer protections that consumers and investors have when it comes to securities and banking and other traditional financial assets," Reiners explains. "So I think long-term, actually, a sensible regulatory framework would be better for crypto, but I don't think that's what the Trump administration has in mind."

Regarding Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, Reiners points out that there's limited information available about her stance on crypto regulation. The closest thing to a policy statement has been a proposal to give Black men an opportunity to invest in the asset class.

"I think though that she and her team are acknowledging that the current status quo is untenable," he tells Yahoo Finance.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Sticking with crypto Bitcoin pairing some of its earlier gains after topping $67,000 for the first time since July.

The move is coming after Vice President Kamala Harris announcing plans to come up with rules to protect crypto and other digital assets.

Story continues

Former President Donald Trump previously, echoing a pro crypto tone saying that he wants the US to become the crypto capital of the world to discuss potential policy implications.

We wanna bring in Lee Reiner, he's from the Duke of Financial Economics Center and Lee, it's great to have you here.

Thanks so much for taking the time.

We were talking to uh Anthony Pom on the show yesterday and I asked him this question about whether or not one candidate is better than the other just in terms of the future of crypto.

And he said it's very much still a show me story and there's uncertainty on both sides.

I'm curious, what do you think?

Well, look, I mean, I think if your primary concern is the price of various cryptocurrencies, I think it's pretty clear at this point that a Trump administration um would have a sort of a more positive impact you know, I've always maintained that for crypto to be successful over the long term, you're gonna have to have a lot more people trusted.

And you know, when most people think about crypto, they probably think of Sam Bateman Fried and FTX and numerous other crypto failures.

So there's still a lot of people who are sitting on the sidelines, not really trusting this asset class.

And I think one way you engender trust is to have meaningful regulations in place that provide the basic consumer protections that consumers and investors have when it comes to securities and banking and other traditional financial assets.

So I think long term actually, um a sensible regulatory framework would be better for crypto, but I don't think that's what the Trump administration has in mind.

So then speaking with what the Harris administration has in mind, still light on the details, but it does sound like she's coming around her being a bit more pro crypto in her, in her most recent statements.

Are you then more encouraged?

I guess by the fact that maybe she will be able to implement something that would then win back the trust or win back some of that lost trust there from investors.

Yeah, I mean, as you mentioned, it's still very light on details.

I mean, she did give um you know, she released a plan yesterday, uh her opportunity agenda for Black men and then the plan noted that, you know, over 20% of Black Americans currently own or in the past have owned Cryptocurrency.

And therefore she wants to provide a regulatory framework so that Black men and all other Americans who participate in this market are protected.

So that's kind of the, you know, that's the most deep tell that the Harris administration or the Harris campaign I'm sorry has provided which of course is, is not a lot.

Um So what that means, it, it's, you know, it's hard to tell.

I mean, I think though that she is and her team is acknowledging that the current status quo is sort of untenable and we have this big gap in crypto spot market regulation, right?

The big debate in crypto over the past, you know, frankly, decade is, are these things coming commodities or are they securities?

Now, the industry is very vigorously resisting attempts to regulate crypto as a security.

They don't want to be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

They'd rather be regulated by the commodity futures trading commission or the CFTC.

But the CFTC only regulates commodity derivatives markets.

They don't regulate commodity spot markets.

So when you look at crypto exchanges that are operating in the US, the largest like Coinbase Gemini cr in, they claim that all their listing on their platform are commodities.

So they're not subject to any type of meaningful federal regulation at this point.

And even they recognize that has to change.

So the debate is which agency should be given oversight over these spot markets.

And the Harris team and campaign still hasn't weighed in on that critical question.

So there's, you know, a lot we're still waiting for here.