CrowdStrike shares drop on weak Q4 earnings outlook

CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares are down nearly 5% ahead of Wednesday's market close after issuing a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast for its fourth quarter. The cybersecurity company’s major IT outage in July has raised concerns about customer retention and its ability to attract new customers.

Market Domination co-hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton discuss analysts' commentary on the stock from Piper Sandler

Needham upped its target for CrowdStrike to $420 per share from $360 while Scotiabank lowered its target to $300 from $265.



This post was written by Cindy Mizaku and updated by Luke Carberry Mogan.