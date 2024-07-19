How a CrowdStrike update knocked out systems globally

An update from cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike (CRWD) is causing chaos worldwide as airlines, hospital systems, businesses, and banks face massive disruptions from the outage. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins Market Domination to discuss the fallout and how affected companies are handling the outage.

The outage occurred when CrowdStrike sent out an update for its software that impacted Microsoft (MSFT) systems that are used by everything from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Howley explains, "When an update goes out, it points to different flaws in systems that attackers also learn about. An update goes out, the information is published about it. Attackers aren't dumb, and so they know what the update's fixing. If companies don't apply those updates and fix those flaws, then attackers can go after them. So, the updates were applied across the board to CrowdStrike customers and that's why we saw this huge cascade of failures." He adds that CrowdStrike is working on deploying a patch, but it may take longer for companies to get the fixes.

In the meantime, some companies are manually fixing issues where they can in order to get operations back on track. However, Howley notes, "It's not something that they can just automate. And so it's not something that's just going to go away at the drop of a hat. This is something that's going to take a while to truly remediate."

Video Transcript

A massive it adage causing chaos worldwide to Airlines hospital systems, businesses and banks all reeling after an update from cyber security giant crowdstrike causing a major disruption.

Yahoo finance tech editor Dan Halley is here with more Dan.

Yeah, Josh, this really kind of just comes down to a single update uh and more or less a single point of failure uh for this entire uh internet backbone basically.

Um just to kind of give an explainer of uh how this all seemed to come about.

Crowdstrike sent out an update uh for its software.

Crowdstrike is used by a number of fortune 500 companies.

Honestly, companies around the globe clearly.

Um it impacted Microsoft systems.

Microsoft is the world's largest operating system uh for uh laptops and desktops.

Um And as a result, any not any but a huge number of systems that were running windows and had crowd strike as their cybersecurity provider went down.

Uh And so that took offline uh businesses as Julie was saying, uh Airlines had uh ground flights, um hospitals had to uh cancel procedures.

Uh banks uh bankers couldn't get into their, their systems.

Uh You know, I mean, we're we're seeing those kind of images come in of, of the blue screen of death.

Uh Basically that, you know, critical failure uh for for Windows systems.

Uh and this all comes down to, to that single update.

Now, why did this all happen at once?

Well, uh some of the experts that I spoke to uh essentially said look, cybersecurity is so important when an update goes out, it points to different flaws uh in in systems that uh Attackers also learn about, right.

This is an update goes out, the information is published about it.

Attackers aren't dumb.

Uh And so they know what the updates fixing if companies don't fix a, apply those, those updates and and fix those flaws that Attackers can go after them.

So uh the updates were applied across the board uh to uh crowd strike customer.

And that is why we saw this huge cascade of failures uh across various businesses.

Now.

Uh Crowdstrike says that they're deploying a fix.

Um It's gonna take some time for, for companies to go ahead and actually get these fixes in place.

Uh This person at Forrester had said that uh some uh it uh people have to actually go in manually with plugging in keyboards into systems and fixing this on uh on their own.

It's not something that they can just automate.

Uh And so it's not something that's just going to go away at the drop of a hat.

This is something that's going to take a while to, to truly remediate.

But it kind of comes down to this idea of, you know, there's these individual companies uh uh that are relatively small uh as far as number that power, the current internet.

Uh And uh some of the folks I spoke to had said that's this point of failure where you have such a small number of individual companies running something that is so important to modern life.

And when one of them does something that makes things go haywire, it just annihilates everything that we, we use.

Well, um you know, it's still going on for some, as we continue to see some of the ramifications of this.

Thanks a lot.