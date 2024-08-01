Crocs earnings beat estimates, stock falls on Q3 guidance

Shares of Crocs (CROX) are falling in early trading on Thursday. The footwear company reported second quarter earnings that topped Street estimates. Crocs raised its full-year earnings guidance but its Q3 adjusted operating margin outlook was a disappointment.

We're watching shares of Crocs today after topping second quarter earnings estimates, also raising its full year outlook guidance.

So 1st 3rd quarter adjusted operating margin that came in below estimates, sending shares lower here today, you can see, though at least revenue coming in, essentially in line with expectations.

You do have a beat on adjusted EPS of $4.01.

Of course, when you take a look at Crocs exactly what this tells us about consumer demand, we are seeing demand remain relatively steady resilience on that we have seen, I think, more broadly, you can say overall.

So far this earnings season, we are seeing some crack so within the consumer.

But obviously that outlook there on operating margin outlook coming in just below estimates.

That's really what's driving the stock here lower, at least in early action.

You're looking at losses of just around 8.5%.

Yes, And what really getting in between the holes over those crocs, uh, shares right now?

I tried anyway, as we're taking a look at things right now, Uh, not necessarily in sport mode, but some good stuff that we're seeing across the second quarters that actually did exceed the guidance on the enterprise metrics, the company saying Andrew Reese, the chief executive officer, saying that the quarter was led by their Crocs brand exceptional growth internationally.

So a lot of international folks looking to get more into sport mode, Maybe it's the Hey dude, Um, But as it relates to Hey, dude, they are trying to make some improvements to support long term brand health focused on driving some what they call brand heat brand heat by accelerating marketing in the second half of the year.

That's a new spend that investors perhaps didn't account for.

That's also gonna be factored into today's trading activity.