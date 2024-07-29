Credit scores: Neighborhoods with 700 'don’t riot’

“700 credit score neighborhoods don’t riot” says John Hope Bryant on the latest “Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac”.

The founder and CEO of Operation HOPE has dedicated his life to empowering individuals and communities through financial education.

“You live 20 years longer in a 700 credit score neighborhood than if you lived 15 minutes away in a 580 credit score neighborhood” says Bryant, as he extols the values of having “good debt”. His organization has provided millions with the tools and resources necessary to build wealth and achieve economic independence.

“You need a 700 credit score so you can access capital”, with Bryant saying you then need to “buy yourself a piece of real estate and hold onto it”.

Beyond this John Hope Bryant talks about life before the accolades and accomplishments. He vividly recounts his upbringing in South Central LA, where he witnessed the devastating impacts of domestic abuse, the dissolution of his family, and the murders of loved ones.

Video Transcript

700 credit score in neighborhoods.

Don't riot.

You never had a riot in a 700 credit score neighborhood in all of America's history.

Not one that was location based meaning people live there.

Only 500 credit score neighborhoods riot and you live 20 years longer in a 700 credit score neighborhood than you do.

You live 15 minutes away in the 580 credit score neighborhood.

That's every zip code in America.

We've been, we've we've mapped every one of them through the co credit score uh index and talk about this in my book Financial Literacy for all.

Number two you need to have a 700 credit score so you can access capital you want, would you wanna do with that capital or you want to make you want, you wanna have good debt, not bad debt.

Don't finance jewelry, finance a piece of real estate if you never see any millionaire, including the one sitting in front of you who didn't do it with real estate in their portfolio.

The biggest way, the easiest way to build wealth in America is home ownership.

So you so so get yourself some good debt with a good credit score, low, low rates, good terms.

Buy yourself a piece of real estate and hold on to it.

I want you to live in one of them.

They wanna take the equity from that in 3 to 5 years and buy another piece of real estate.

Not a mini mansion.

I want somebody a working class neighborhood, buy it, rehab it, rent it, by the way, rehab with people from the neighborhood to recycle those dollars, rent it and hold on to it.

Do that three times and you'll have a million dollar net worth in five years.

I want you to have a life in insurance policy.

Term.

Life is fine.

Uh which means that even if you pass on with no assets, if you have 100,000 to a million dollar life insurance policy, which you can get for little to nothing.

If you're in good health means that you have generational wealth for those that come behind you and you won't be doing a gofundme when you pass out and die and somebody and, and, and if you don't, no one to cover your funeral expenses.