Could Netflix buy UFC media rights?

As Netflix (NFLX) continues to expand its streaming footprint in live sports, could UFC rights be in its sights?

On this week’s episode of Yahoo Finance Sports Report, host Joe Pompliano breaks down why the streamer may be interested in purchasing the media rights to the MMA league.

CNBC recently interviewed TKO Group (TKO) COO Mark Shapiro, who represents UFC. Shapiro alluded to a potential future media partnership between them and Netflix, saying, “I think absolutely, [Netflix will] be at the table on UFC."

While UFC currently has a standing media partnership with ESPN, Pompliano says he wouldn’t count out a partnership with Netflix just yet.



They have a ton of money to spend,” Pompliano says. “The advertising component of it makes a lot of sense with professional sports because the commercials are already built in. They're gonna be doing it with the NFL, and they could potentially be doing it with the UFC before we know it.”

