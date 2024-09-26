Costco's mixed quarter: Membership fee income misses the mark

Costco (COST) reported mixed fiscal fourth quarter results after the market close on Thursday. The wholesale retailer's earnings topped estimates, but revenue of $79.70 billion fell short of the $79.96 billion estimate. As Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Brooke DiPalma explains, there was one other metric that missed expectations — membership fee income. She explains why investors were keeping a close eye on that number in the video above.

Costco earnings just out.

It was a mixed bag beating on earnings but missing on revenue.

And joining us now is Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma.

Brooke has a mixed bag here.

Costco earnings per share beating estimates by 22 cents per revenue coming in later than expected.

But I do want to take a closer look at one key metric that Wall Street is watching very closely and that's membership fee, revenue, membership fee income.

It came in slightly below expectations for the quarter coming in at 1.51 billion compared what expectations were of 1.51 54 billion per Bloomberg consensus data.

And they're really following this because at the end of the quarter, that's when Costco planned to hike its membership fee uh for members $5 more for gold star membership, $10 more for executive memberships.

And Yahoo Finance asked U BS analyst Michael Laser about this and how these new membership fee hikes will likely impact that key sat and some benefits that consumers can see.

Historically, Costco has experienced very stable and strong retention r uh trends in the 90% range.

We expect that to continue even if it does ease off ever so slightly.

And number two, how is it using this additional pool of profits that it's gonna be able to accrue to increase the value proposition to its consumers?

Now, Lassa went on to say that he thinks Costco may have then, uh, before they anticipated a benefit of those lower fees already lowered prices.

And this is key Josh Costco known to be that wholesale retailer.

They need to continue to have a leg up against Walmart, Sam's Club or against BJ and also Walmart and Target in general, which is introducing more and more value deals.

What did we learn, Brooke about Costco's E commerce sales and maybe what gold had to do with it.

Yeah, gold, a hot topic this week on Wall Street and in Main Street as Costco customers are actually going to Costco's Ecommerce website to buy gold bars.

So currently gold bars are on sale on Costco's website for $2670.99.

Now, e commerce stood on this report.

It jumped 19.5%.

That was slightly lower than Wall Street's expectations of 19.6%.

But gold bars continue to drive demand to Costco's website.

We know that this is something that they pointed out in and reports and gold also hitting an all time high today or gold futures rather hitting an all time high at $2700 or 27 08 70 cents there uh during today's trading session.

But gold bars continue to drive e commerce sales for, uh Costco.

We also know that that's much higher than the same source.

Sales growth.

Costco see in general of 6.9%.

And so e commerce, especially with these new executives at Costco, really, really exciting for the street as well.

Yeah, I'm just trying to see what the stocks doing after hours here.

Maybe not 1%.

But you pull back the chart.

The stock has been a monster.

I mean, it's about 40% this year heading into the print, right?

So about 60% of the past 12 months, we talked to analysts Brooke, what they'll say is it is an uneven operating environment out there.

But this is a company that just continues to execute when consumers are looking for value.

They're looking to consolidate trips and spend.

If those are big trends, you would think Costco is pretty well positioned.

Yeah.

And keep in mind this is Costco's Q four report and really this is the beginning of a new fiscal year for Costco and investors are really looking to see how they're gaining market share, how they continue to do well in, in general grocery, uh what they call uh sun food items or something like that.

But then also to how they continue to do on merchandise, we know that Costco comes in with a lot of dupes, a lot of different items that really gets those members one willing to pay perhaps this increased membership fee hike, but then also willing to renew it when it comes time.

