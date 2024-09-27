What Costco's mixed earnings report means for its stock valuation

Shares of Costco (COST) are sliding after the retailer posted a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue came in at $79.70 billion, falling slightly below the expected $79.96 billion. Meanwhile, US comparable sales, ex-gasoline and currency impacts, were better than analysts were expecting.

Roth Capital Partners senior research analyst Bill Kirk joins Morning Brief to dig into the earnings report and how it has impacted its stock valuation.

Kirk believes that Costco's stock is "priced nearly for perfection," telling Yahoo Finance, "It's universally loved, it's operating extremely well, and the valuation and where it trades reflects that." While the stock is under a bit of pressure following the earnings report, he explains, "Any little pause in momentum, any little hiccup in margin is accentuated when you have a valuation that high."

While Costco is still in a relatively strong position, Kirk is cautious about the stock's room for growth: "They're still gaining share. Their member age is getting lower which is wonderful. Pharmacy is up double digits. Optical is up double digits. E-commerce is up nearly 20%. They're still doing lots of things very well, but they're not necessarily accelerating. And when you have a valuation as high as 55 times on P/E (price-to-earnings ratio), you need to continue to accelerate. When you start to maybe stall, even at wonderful levels, that's when you give up a little of your gains."

He notes that Costco is well-positioned to benefit from a weaker consumer seeking value. Kirk explains that the retailer offers some of the best value in areas like groceries, which usually gets a boost when consumers shift away from dining at restaurants. In addition, he praises Costco's ability to capture younger consumers, calling it a "wonderful long-term sign for gaining share."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Story continues

Video Transcript

Let's hone in on the consumer Costco shares are sliding in pre market trading.

The big box retailers revenue falling slightly short in fourth quarter earnings report as consumers pull back on spending on those higher priced items also lower gas prices hitting Costco's profits here to discuss those results and what they say about the broader retail sector, we wanna bring in Bill, Kirk Ross Capital Partners, senior research analyst, Bill.

It's great to have you here.

So first let's zero in on catalyst uh catalyst.

Let's zero in on Costco right now.

When, when, when you're taking a look at the stock.

Yes.

Why do you think we're seeing such a reaction to the downside?

Is it because maybe this stock does lack a catalyst at this point?

Um I think it's more how the stock in the company is viewed.

It's universally loved.

It's operating extremely well and the valuation in in where it trades reflects that.

Uh so it is to some degree priced nearly for perfection.

So any little pause in momentum, any little uh hiccup in margin is accentuated when you have evaluation that high.

And so they're still gaining share their member age is getting lower, which is wonderful pharmacy up, double digits, opticals up double digits, ecommerce is up nearly 20%.

They're still doing lots of things very well, but they're not necessarily accelerating.

And when you have evaluation as high as 55 times on pe you kind of need to continue to accelerate that when you start to maybe stall even at wonderful levels.

Uh That's when maybe you give, give up a little of your gains bill is the valuation issue idiosyncratic to Costco or is it about consumer discretionary overall, which has been the biggest gain or sector wise for the month?

Uh It is uh most elevated at Costco.

Uh So Costco carries the highest multiple in, in any of my coverage.

Uh It's, it's multiples uh more than double what Walmart's is.

Uh And if, if it's 55 times pe that dollar of earnings, you're paying 55 for, even if that grows at 10% per year, that's gonna take you 20 years to get your 55 back.

Um So it's a long payoff period for a company that is consumer staples, consumer discretionary, uh and kind of limited in that, in that, in those parameters.

Is it so well positioned, do you think to take share and, and, and I guess what does that timeline look like?

And, and, and in what scenario, I, I guess if we do see the economy able to avoid a recession is how it, it I guess what is the upside then look like for Costco versus the fact that you could make the argument if we were to see more pressure, maybe more people then will be shopping at Costco.

Their value offering obviously does very well in, in all environments where value seeking increases, they, they offer some of the best value available in core high frequency items, especially like like grocery.

Um So there's a lot of value to see there.

They're also seeing a little bit of shift from restaurants.

Uh So they, they noted on the conference call that they're seeing a little shift from away from home spending toward at home.

And they called out some of their kind of ethnic food options as, as where they might be seeing that or as evidence of where they are seeing that.

Um in terms of uh they, they're positioning via share, they're going to continue to gain share.

Uh Part of the more bearish case a few years ago was how did the youngest cohorts, how do the young family formation?

Uh how do they adopt club shopping and membership shopping?

And for Costco, they, they've come into the stores very willingly eagerly and you can see it.

They, they say their membership age continues to fall or the age of their members and that, that's a wonderful long term sign for gaining share and, and to be clear, they're absolutely, I mean, their comparable store sales are nearly 7%.

That's the best share gains in kind of the, the larger retail food in staples world.