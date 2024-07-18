Controversial Project 2025 targets the Fed

Project 2025, developed by the Heritage Foundation, is a hot button issue at the RNC this year. The 922-page document aims to impact women, LGBTQ+ rights, families, education, progressive taxes, and the workforce. On Opening Bid, Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi was joined from the RNC by the Heritage Foundation senior visiting fellow in economics and longtime economic adviser to Trump, Stephen Moore. In the interview, Moore addressed Project 2025's focus on the Federal Reserve, saying, "There's only one thing that the Fed should be concerned about and that is controlling inflation."

You know, project 2025 very much in focus.

And part of that component was uh employment in the labor market that that plan would like to remove that uh from the FED.

Why would that be so important to remove that?

There's only one thing that the FED should be concerned about and that is uh controlling inflation and they haven't done a very good job of that.

Obviously, in the last few years, inflation is coming down, but prices are 20% higher than they were.

The FED can't have a climate change agenda.

It can't have a jobs agenda, it can't have social policy agenda.

It has to be the, the role of the central bank should to keep prices stable.

Uh I'm very much in favor of a, a federal rule, a price rule, whether it's commodities or something else where they shouldn't be making this up as they go along.

American investors need to know what the policy is that.

There's no that it creates incredible volatility when we're guessing every day, what the Fed's next move is going to be.

So I think the President's in favor of price rule and we are in favor of focusing on keeping the dollar as good as gold and, and keeping, as the Republican platform says, the dollar as the world reserve currency.