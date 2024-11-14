'Content is king, and Disney is the king of content': Strategist

Disney (DIS) shares gain after the company announced an earnings beat and provided a promising outlook. "The magic is back at Disney," the company's CFO Hugh Johnston tells Yahoo Finance. Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth joins The Morning Brief to discuss these earnings results.

"It was a great quarter. I think they're definitely turning a corner. I continue to say that content is king, and Disney is the king of content. And the power of their content goes beyond just streaming or even theaters. It goes into the parks. It goes to licensing [and] product sales. So they get multiple bites at the apple for all of the content that they produce. They're just great at telling stories and making great content that resonates across all demographics and endures," Feinseth says.

"The profit in streaming is just really a powerful statement," the strategist adds, noting that he expects streaming gains to offset linear losses. "I believe we will continue to see the growth in streaming. They have multiple platforms addressing multiple audiences. I mean, live sports is also a powerful driver of viewership. They have both the fully paid-for subscription model and an advertising paid subscription model, which they're expanding. [There are] more and more companies [that] want to advertise on platforms [where] they can better target the audience and get a better response and measure of the return on their invested advertising dollar. And Disney helps with that."

With Disney CEO Bob Iger set to retire in 2026, investors wait for the company to announce his successor. Feinseth says, "Iger has been an incredible CEO. He came back, and he's doing an incredible job. And one of the things I believe a good CEO does is to build an enterprise that endures, and whoever takes over will continue to build on the success that he has built." The strategist adds he hopes Iger's successor is an internal hire.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.