Consumers are still eating out, but want quality: Expert

According to The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, food away from home was at 4.1%, an increase of 0.4% month-over-month, with alcoholic beverages rising 0.2% month-over-month.

F&B Insights VP of strategic partnerships Noah Tracht joins Wealth! to give insight into the rise of food inflation and how its impacting consumers and the broader market.

In terms of the current state of the consumer dining out, Tracht states:" So largely, consumers are still dining out. They're dining out less frequently, maybe less lunches. But when they do dine out, they seem to be spending more money. And so we're seeing that as a sort of continued trend coming out of the pandemic, when consumers were still looking for better quality products. That coming from purchasing better quality alcohol, spirits in retail and so that transitioned into restaurants. We see that trend as continuing to happen into the foreseeable future."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Well, we all love to have a meal and a few drinks out with friends, but high prices could cause some of your friends to second guess that weekend brunch in the June inflation report, we saw the prices of food away from home rise 4/10 of a percent on a monthly basis.

4.1% year over year and prices for alcoholic beverages rose 2/10 of a percent month over month, 1.8% year over year.

So how are restaurants dealing with higher prices?

And how is it impacting customer decision making?

No track was the F and B insights of VP of strategic partnerships.

Great to have you here with us.

Ok.

Thank you for having me.

We, we gotta break this down a little bit.

I mean, because as we're sitting here looking across the consumer experience and where consumers are still going to dine out and perhaps add on a little drizzy on top of it, I guess a little beverage, you know, where is that decision making starting to trend right now?

From what you're seeing?

Yeah.

So largely consumers are still dining out, they're dining out less less frequently.

Maybe less lunches, but when they do dine out, they seem to be spending more money.

And so we're seeing that as a sort of continued trend coming out of the pandemic, when consumers were still looking for better quality products that coming from purchasing better quality um, alcohol, spirits in retail.

And so that's that, um, transition into restaurants, we see that trend as continuing to happen into the foreseeable future.

Ok. And so with that in mind where, where is the biggest kind of pushback right now that we're seeing?

I mean, we're in the summer season.

So this is gonna reshape the type of cocktails or spirits versus wines versus beers that people are purchasing here too.

Yeah, everybody seems to be pushing back on all segments, beer, wine, spirits.

Um We've started to see obviously increases in prices, prices now tend to trend anywhere from 15 to $18 in your larger metropolitan um cities, even in high fine dining.

We're seeing those prices up at $25.

Um So it definitely is rough out there for consumers when they go out and they're trying to partake and buy.

What do you think it's gonna take for cocktail prices to come back down?

I mean, $18.

We're, I mean, we're talking about tw almost 20 bucks a drink here.

Yeah, it's tough out there for consumers.

I think we're sort of at the higher end.

Um The FNB insights data shows that, that it's starting to slow a little bit.

Uh The Espresso Martini was one of the sort of the higher items that we saw in terms of price increases up 10% since 2023.

Um But what we're seeing is maybe we're at the higher end of that spectrum.

Now, we don't foresee incredibly high increases through the end of the year, maybe starting to stabilize just a bit.

So with that in mind, let's keep these top summer cocktails up on the screen here right now because we were showing some of the growth there.

And let's dive into some of the others that we're talking about here.

Where are you seeing cocktails specifically the most popular drinks of the summer?

Kind of getting significant, not just price hikes, but what is driving the costs?

I mean, is it, is it some of the ingredients that go into these drinks?

Ok.

So typically what we see with restaurants, they always outpace inflation.

Um So while that still played a major role, the overall cost of doing business for restaurant tours has significantly increased and continues to increase, the price of alcohol has increased due to higher production and shipping costs.

And then obviously, we have the pressure on the labor market.

And so all these are contributing factors uh in causing these cocktails to increase in price.

Wow.

All right.

No track.

Who is the F and B insights VP of strategic partnerships giving us the need to know items on which drinks might save you at least a couple bucks when you're out there getting brunch or getting dinner.

Thanks so much.

Noah.

Thanks for having me.

Certainly.