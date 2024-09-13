Consumer sentiment jumps in September

The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September posted a reading of 69.0, slightly above the expected 68.5. This is up from August's reading of 67.9.

The expectations index saw an increase to 73.0, up from 72.1 in the previous month. Additionally, the inflation expectations for the year ahead decreased to 2.7%.

