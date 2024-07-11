Consumer risks 'more prominent' in this economic environment

June's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, released Thursday morning, revealed a moderation in inflation. The report showed a 0.1% drop in prices month-over-month, short of the anticipated 0.1% rise. To discuss outlooks on the prospects of any interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is State Street Global Advisors chief economist Simona Mocuta.

Mocuta notes the cooler-than-expected inflation print was "reassuring," stating that two cuts could materialize before the end of 2024. As far as timing, Mocuta tells Yahoo Finance: "I think September is definitely a good time to start. In fact, I would have argued even July would have been a good time to start easing and calibrating interest rates lower."

Addressing concerns that a rate cut might backfire on the Fed, Mocuta says "the economy as a whole is in a very, very different place." She points to shifting consumer behavior, noting an increase in cost-conscious behavior and weakening finances.

"The downside risks to consumer health actually are more prominent now, and in that environment, it's very hard to imagine some kind of demand reacceleration that drives back inflation," Mocuta states.

Video Transcript

Some good news for consumers.

Headline Inflation falling in June for the first time since 2020 overall prices fell from May to June by 1/10 of a percent.

And joining us now is Simona Makuta State Street Global Advisors Chief Economist Simon, it is good to see you.

So let's get right to that big economic data point of the day.

Simona CP I inflation moderating.

What?

What did you make of that print, Simona?

And and do you think, um, at this point is a September cut locked in?

It was good.

First of all, to get a good inflation data for a change.

I mean, we got a good one last month.

Second in a row is is very reassuring that what we experienced early in the year is not a new, you know, uptrend.

I think September is definitely a good time to start.

In fact, I would have argued even July would have been a good time to start, uh, easing and calibrating interest rates lower.

Um, but I think right now we are looking at September, and I heard earlier in the programme one of your guests saying, you know, two cuts for the year.

I think we should keep the possibility open that there might be even more than two interesting SI wanna ask you, though I mean, there a lot has been made of how economists and maybe the Federal Reserve as well sort of got burned last year.

In other words, there was a trend of disinflation initially at the beginning of the year, then reversed in the second half of the year.

And that phenomenon has been used to explain why the Fed has been reluctant to begin its rate cutting cycle.

How can we be confident that that isn't going to happen again this year?

Well, I think the economy as a whole it is in a very, very different place and especially the labour market is in a very, very different place.

Uh, already, you know, you guys had commented earlier in the programme feedback from companies that they are seeing the consumer become more cost conscious, making some choices, opting for, you know, lower end products.

In some cases, that would not happen if the consumer finances were as strong as they were a year or a year and a half ago, but they are not, and so increasingly as, uh, excess savings have been depleted, the consumer as a whole.

And I'm not talking about the high income and the top end consumer who still have a lot of wealth to draw down from.

But the average person becomes much more dependent on the state of labour income.

So on the whole, you're looking real personal disposable income growing just 1% year on year.

For the last few months, you become much more vulnerable to a downturn in the labour market.

So here is what's different from a year ago.

Uh, the downside risks to the consumer health actually are more prominent now, and in that environment is very hard to imagine some kind of demand re acceleration that drives back inflation.