Consumer health key for this market now -portfolio manager

STORY: He pointed out the most recent corporate earnings reports released Thursday provided some concerning signs.

"So we had two companies report today, a food company... and a pharmacy company report today. Both of them cited some weakness with the consumer, the consumer at the end of the day is going to be very important to how the stock market and the economy performs over the next year as it always is, but again, given how long this rally has gone on, again the sensitivity might be a little bit higher now," said Cipolloni.