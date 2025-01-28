Consumer Confidence, GM earnings, Visa and X: Catalysts

Seana Smith and Alexandra Canal examine the top stories on Wall Street that investors need to know on Catalysts.

The latest data shows a decline in the Consumer Confidence Index, but Conference Board's senior US economist Yelena Shulyatyeva says that despite the drop, consumer sentiment is relatively stable.

General Motors (GM) shares are under pressure after the automaker released quarterly results. Bank of America managing director John Murphy breaks down the earnings report and explains his outlook for the company.

Visa (V) and Starbucks (SBUX) are some of the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance's platform, and Big Tech company stocks and defense sector names are in focus as well.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.