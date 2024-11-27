How the consumer appears more 'choiceful' this holiday season

All eyes are on retail with earnings reports rolling in and the holiday season fast approaching.



Former Saks Chairman and CEO and Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove joins Catalysts Co-hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills to share his insights on the consumer outlook for the holidays.



When it comes to evaluating brands, Sadove emphasizes that today’s consumer is "choiceful," with "value and convenience driving behavior."



He adds that retailers offering differentiated products and membership programs are going to be ahead in the competitive space.



This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.