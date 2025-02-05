The companies that are still committed to DEI initiatives

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives represent a set of values and policies designed to promote unity and inclusivity in workplace environments, addressing treatment across gender, race, and sexual orientation.

Despite the Trump administration targeting DEI programs and initiatives in a wave of executive actions, many companies continue to prioritize DEI efforts. Wealth host Brad Smithexplores how top executives and organizations are maintaining their commitment to these principles.

Also catch Yahoo Finance's interview with REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, who characterizes "being anti-DEI" as also being "anti-business."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Angel Smith