Companies' future output expectations are strong: Economist on PMI

S&P Global chief business economist Chris Williamson joins Catalysts to discuss the slowdown in the services sector and strong optimism among companies about future output.

“Manufacturing, though, has reentered some growth territory… only modest… but for the first time since last summer, manufacturing is now moved into expansion,” Williamson says.

Williamson argues while wage growth and higher fuel costs are pushing up price pressures, the overall economic outlook remains positive — with businesses growing in line with their future output expectations.

This post was written by Josh Lynch