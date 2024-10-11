The commercial real estate market is in a 'normalization period'

Kevin Fagan, Moody's Analytics head of commercial real estate economic analysis, joins Asking for a Trend to discuss the state of the commercial real estate market.

"From what we call the space market — which is the market for taking down commercial real estate space in terms of tenancy — rents and vacancies have kind of gone in the wrong direction overall. But then on the price side, prices have been relatively stable. I think that we're probably in what we would call a normalization period," Fagan tells Yahoo Finance.

He notes that there has been a migration toward the Sun Belt region of the US. However, it got "a little bit overheated," and demand started to fall. Meanwhile, the Snowbelt has seen improved performance, indicating an overall normalization.

As the Federal Reserve kicks off its rate-easing cycle, Fagan explains that transaction volume is starting to tick up and will be able to continue the momentum as interest rates stabilize.

While many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates, he notes that demand for office space has improved significantly. However, it still is well below pre-pandemic levels. He adds, "What's really important for real estate is for us to figure out, what kind of space are tenants going to take per employee now in this hybrid work environment? And a lot of tenants still aren't sure about that. It takes a long time for these leases to roll over."

Watch the video above to hear what Fagan says about the trend of converting commercial buildings into residential spaces.

Video Transcript

Loan delinquencies continue creeping up toward the pandemic.

Highs increasing for the 11th consecutive month to 7%.

But will the fed's 50 basis point cut in September alleviate that situation for more.

Bringing in Kevin Fagan, head of commercial real estate real estate economic analysis at Moody's Analytics, Kevin, it is good to see you.

So um maybe you start actually higher level, Kevin, I'm just curious to get your kind of broad take if you look at the, you know, us commercial real estate market.

Now, Kevin, I asked you to compare it to, let's say 12 months ago, how, how would you characterize it, you know, the same better or worse, I think at a high level, you know, it's probably uh maybe a little bit worse in certain ways.

Um In other words, from uh what we call the space market, which is the the market for, you know, uh taking down commercial real estate space in terms of tenancy, you know, rents and, and vacancies have kind of gone the wrong direction uh overall.

Uh but then on the price side, prices have been relatively stable.

Um I think that we're probably in what we would call a normalization period.

Are there differences that, you know, are that kind of stand out to you regionally?

Kevin?

Yeah.

I mean, first of all, we had the, you know, a big migration down to the Sun Belt, which I think, you know, a lot of people are pretty aware of but that got a little bit overheated and there was a lot of new construction.

Uh, so we had a lot of new inventory and the demand started to taper down a little bit.

We've actually seen a reversal from, uh, growth in the sun belt and improvement in sunbelt performance metrics to move.

It's the snow belt, um, like back to the northeast or the in the northern Midwest, uh, states.

Uh, so again, a bit of a normalization there as well is where we had kind of a weird period of overheated this, that there's a correction for.

Um, but generally speaking, you know, that's one of the major trends and you kind of have some markets that are worse than others like San Francisco's been, you know, the redheaded stepchild to use an old phrase for a little while now, but even there's been some improvements off the bottom there.

I'm curious now, you know, now we have a fed, uh, deliver that super size cut, Kevin.

What kind of a ripple effect would you expect that to have in the market?

Well, the CRE market is gonna react pretty slowly to that.

Um, you know, it was a big cut.

Uh, I think it's now that we got that jobs report last Friday, uh, we'll probably find out that the first cut was the deepest to quote Cat Stevens or, or Rod Stewart depending on your preference.

But, you know, we're, we're probably looking, I think we still are holding on to a 25 basis point cut in the next two months, but pretty likely that the fed is going to be cautious about that because the labor market has shown really, really good strength while inflation still remains a concern.

But the bottom line is, is that what really matters to commercial real estate is that we're getting certainty around rates and we're actually starting to see transaction volume finally starting to stick up.

It went positive for the first time in a and over a year, uh year over year transaction volume went positive last quarter.

Uh We had two quarters in a row of positive lending volume so that uh well, it's not, the numbers aren't anything to get excited about the momentum uh is going in the right direction and rates, uh stability around rates in particular will help that.

Do you Kevin have any line of sight into office attendance and trends there?

Yeah, I mean, it's still well below pre pandemic levels.

Um uh but it did improve significantly over the last year, meaning office utilization rates uh where people are going back into the office more we're settling into this, you know, hybrid is probably the best approach for, you know, kind of the straight average professional services company with a lot of range around that.

Um But what's really important for real estate is for us to, to figure out what kind of space are tenants going to take per employee.

Now, in this hybrid work environment and a lot of tenants aren't, still, aren't sure about that.

It takes a long time for these leases to roll over.

We're looking at something around maybe a 10 and 12% and a lot of other forecasters are kind of coming around that as well.

It seems very likely.

Um But the point is is that we're kind of normalizing a little bit there, but we really, you're probably about two years from having the real handle on what normal means for the office.

One trend that I always thought was so interesting.

Kevin was always that talk about um reimagining and reformatting commercial buildings as residential buildings.

I always thought it sounded just so challenging.

Just the, the bureaucratic and regulatory red tape you have to step through.

I'm just curious is that any sense of whether that was that an actual real trend, it might become more of a real trend over time.

It's gonna depend a lot on governments helping uh you know, or getting out of the way and letting it happen.

Um But it's a really idiosyncratic story.

Uh sometimes you think it's gonna be a good deal.

But when the, you know, you're a developer and you get in there and you run the numbers, you realize, uh, you know, you have inoperable windows in an office and they have to be operable and just, there's a blond list of things like that and it's very hard to make a profit.

So it's probably gonna be a fringe trend unless governments really start stepping in.

But, you know, they're icra stories.

I mean, there's a, there was a project in Jersey that was an office, you know, uh campus that got turned into a senior housing and that worked out well because the, the individual buildings became like dorms and right next to there was a, of course, in a funeral home.

So it was just perfect for putting into senior housing.

And so there's gonna be stories like that.

There's very obsolete offices in some of these cities that are class c you know, really old.

Uh and they either get renovated into another modern office or they become something else, but it is kind of on the fringes office is still going to be an important part of the workplace and uh and of commercial real estate.

Kevin.

Great to see you.

Thank you for helping us walk through the top.

I appreciate it.

Thank you.