Coca-Cola posts earnings beat, raises full-year guidance

Shares of Coca-Col (KO) posted second quarter earnings that topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines with revenue of $12.36 billion beating the expected $11.78 billion. The company raised its full-year outlook, expecting organic revenue growth of 9% to 10%, citing increased global demand.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins Morning Brief to break down the earnings report and what it means for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Moving on to another ticker here, Coca Cola raising its full year outlook after beating earnings and revenue estimates in the second quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo finances, Brook Dipalma had a chance to speak with Coca Cola, Ceo James Quincy early this morning, Brook congrats on getting that access there.

What did you learn from that conversation?

It was a great quarter for Co Cola Cola, Ceo James Quincy, not really straying away from the fact that they were able to deliver yet again, another strong quarter.

The beat of both the bottom line, thanks to what he said was a strong execution of strategy.

Now keep in mind overall pricing was up nine percent for the quarter.

But he said that was largely due to hyperinflation in countries like Argentina.

And when I asked him specifically about the state of the US consumer, he said, when you look at what's happening to consumers here, there is a continuation of essentially the lower income consumers being under pressure.

Wages are starting to run ahead of overall inflation, but interest rates are still relatively high.

And so they're economizing to some extent.

And what exactly he said that means is that consumers are taking less trips to restaurants are taking less trips to fast food chains, but they're looking for value meals when they do.

Now.

Keep in mind, Cocola did reportedly team up with mcdonald's for that $5 meal deal that's now going to be extended to end of August.

Story continues

In addition to that, when going to grocery stores, James Quincy said that the consumers are trading down here in the US and he said overall, there is ongoing effect of inflation's impact on the consumer.

He said compared to previously Q one, it's not better or worse but fractionally softer.

He said that's happening here in the US and also to some extent in Europe.

Now, the company did raise its 2024 guidance.

And when I asked Ceo James Quincy about that, he said that it's a manifestation of competence in their long term strategy to create brands and be able to work with their partners in order to fulfill that demand.

The company also noted that they gained market share.

Coca Cola's results were a far different story than what we heard from Pepsico.

He said that was due to a revitalization of the namesake Coke brand building the capabilities once again to do so.

He said that consumers are being choosy and keep in mind here, Coca Cola is purely a beverage play here.

When I said, hey, would you ever stray away from beverages?

He said that it is uh there is a lot of strategic value when it comes to what he said was sticking to your knitting here guys.

He said, basically, they're a beverage player.

Seems like they're gonna stick to it.

He said there's a very low chance that they'll stray away.

But hey, he said, never say never sticking to your knitting.

I like that.

It's a little bit we could use going for it.

All right.

Thanks so much.