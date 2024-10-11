CMS reveals new 2025 Medicare plan ratings

Medicare Advantage plans are changing their quality ratings, with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revealing the 2025 quality ratings for Medicare plans. CVS (CVS) Aetna will now have 88% of members in 4+ star plans, up from 40%. UnitedHealthcare (UNH) will have 71%, up from 47%. Meanwhile, Humana (HUM) saw the most significant drop, from 95% to only 25% of members now in 4+ star plans.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the details, discussing what these changes mean for healthcare markets and consumers.

The US government is out with quality ratings for 2025 Medicare health and prescription drug plans, which will affect the options that seniors have for the upcoming enrollment period.

Yahoo Finance's Angeli Kani joins us now with the breakdown here.

Hey and hey, Brad.

So I know that you had carry on the other day to tell you what those changes were for a Medicare advantage.

But let's break down what this means for the market.

Now we know that with all of these changes that have happened, seniors are facing a bit of a different year for the upcoming plan, options for enrollment and that's because of the changes that C MS made.

So now what we have is a pretty significant shift in terms of the market players.

Let's take a breakdown and look at which companies now can boast that there a majority of their population is going to be in four or higher star rating plans.

Aetna coming out at top that CBS plan.

Meanwhile, United Health Care down at 71% Humana.

That's the big drop last year.

They could boast somewhere in the uh upper I I wanna say it was like in the eighties or nineties and now they're down at 25%.

Meanwhile, Allan's for 1747 and Clover, he says 95% of their population is in these high star plans.

So that's good news, but that's going to shift the market significantly.

So, while Humana has largely enjoyed being the go to for some of these really good plans with lots of robust benefits.

Seniors, we're gonna see a shift in what is being offered as additional things like uh gym memberships are gonna be going away.

I know you know that part.

Now, in addition, all those other really cool perks like the uh flex spending for food, the rides as well, all that might be going away.

So it's gonna be really important for seniors to pay attention to that.

But now this all shifts who the top dog in the market is.

So United healthcare is for the longest time been the majority player, 28% of the market in Medicare advantage at about 20%.

That number is definitely going to change in the upcoming year.

United, it's important to note it is also suing the government for some of the plans that did get audited for their star ratings even though they still have a pretty significant portion in some of these top plans.

So they're still suing the government to find out if they can re renegotiate that CVS over at 13% elance at six and 17 at three.

So even though Aetna now CBS has pretty significant portion coming up in the upcoming year, we're probably gonna see that number flip and see Humana flip in the upcoming year.

So this market is going to look a little bit different than it has in recent years.

I'm so glad that there's not a camera on my face and my facial expressions that I'm making every time we get an update from you because some of these are eye popping here.

And I'm sure for anyone who's enrolled in these plans, hearing these changes and needing to know these updates, it might be a little eye popping, but thank you for breaking it down for us here as well.